Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal for ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS!

Attack of the Elvis Impersonators, the new musical that will unleash your inner hound dog, with book, music and lyrics by Lory Lazarus. Directed by Broadway veteran Don Stephenson, with choreography by Melissa Zaremba, and music direction, arrangements and orchestrations by Benjamin Rauhala, performances are set to begin Thursday, June 1, 2017 at The Lion Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th & 10th Avenues). Opening Night is set for Thursday, June 15, 2017. Ryan Conway serves as Executive Producer.

The cast will feature Eric Sciotto (Something Rotten, The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Drac Frenzie, Ashley Spencer (Rock of Ages, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Prissy Bordeaux, and Curtis Wiley as Matt Shadow (The Total Bent, Diner), with Michael Biren (Crazy for You, Billy Elliot), Jim Borstelmann (Chicago, Damn Yankees), Badia Farha (Sistas, Little Shop of Horrors) Warren Kelley ("Birdman", "The Blacklist"), Jeff Kready (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sunday in the Park with George), Emily JeAnne Phillips (Elf The Musical, The Producers), Catherine Walker (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Mary Poppins), Jayme Wappel (West Side Story, Guys & Dolls), Jacob ben Widmar(The Book of Mormon, "Radio City New York Spectacular"), and Laura Woyasz (Wicked, The Marvelous Wonderettes).

When the soul of Elvis returns to Earth and inhabits the body of the most famous rock star in history, he instructs his disciples that to bring peace to the planet we must all unite as one -- and to do that the entire human race must impersonate Elvis. Satirizing everything from idol worship to people who have experienced actual healing by their faith in Elvis, Attack of the Elvis Impersonators will make you howl (like a canine) as it converts you to Hound Dog, the new religion of peace.

We're taking you inside rehearsals below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

