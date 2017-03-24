BWW Morning Brief March 24th, 2017 - SWEAT, VANITY FAIR and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

This Is My Town: Songs of New York is the album Barry Manilow was born to make. A native New Yorker, Barry's been in love with the rhythms, melodies and music of the Big Apple since childhood. Now, with the release of his new album, out on April 21 on Verve Label Group, he's 'saying thanks to the city for giving me my ambition, my sense of humor and my decency' with a thematic song-cycle celebrating his home town. Below, BroadwayWorld has a world-premiere exclusive first listen to 'Coney Island'!. (more...)

2) ONCE UPON A TIME's Jennifer Morrison and More Round Out Cast of Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING at MCC Theater

MCC Theater today announced complete casting for the American Premiere of the play The End of Longing, a new play written by and starring 'Friends' star Matthew Perry in his NYC playwriting and stage acting debuts.. (more...)

3) The Heat Is On! Meet the Full Company of MISS SAIGON, Opening Tonight on Broadway

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon opens tonight, March 23rd, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway), where the original production of Miss Saigon opened on April 11, 1991. Miss Saigon will play a limited engagement through January 13, 2018, before launching a North American tour. Scroll down to learn more about the company and watch interviews with the cast!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Josh Gad Crashes LATE LATE SHOW with 'Beauty and the Beast' Musical Parody

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, 'Beauty and the Beast' star Josh Gad tried to sing his way into hosting the show, by crashing his monologue with a musical performance.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look at DON JUAN IN SOHO Starring David Tennant

David Tennant (DJ) plays the title role in Patrick Marber's Don Juan in Soho with Adrian Scarborough as Stan and Gawn Grainger as Louis.. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- The world premiere of VANITY FAIR begins tonight Off-Broadway, while THE HAIRY APE with Bobby Cannavale bows at Park Avenue Armory on Saturday.

- JERSEY BOYS takes its final bow in London this weekend...

- And Lynn Nottage's SWEAT opens on Broadway this Sunday!

BWW Exclusive: Go inside WAITRESS's special event for its three new stars, including Sara Bareilles!

#FridayFunday: Watch the randomly awesome rendition of 'One Day More' from LES MISERABLES on Syfy's THE MAGICIANS!

What we're geeking out over: First looks at the badass women in Broadway's AMELIE and HAMILTON on tour!

What we're listening to: The A BRONX TALE Original Broadway Cast Album, out digitally today!

Social Butterfly: Check out BANDSTAND's fun rehearsal montage!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jim Parsons, who turns 44 today!

Jim Parsons last starred on Broadway in AN ACT OF GOD. Before that, he took the stage in HARVEY and THE NORMAL HEART. He returned to THE NORMAL HEART for the TV adaptation in 2014. The actor has also appeared in Off-Broadway's THE CASTLE. Parsons is best known for his Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning portrayal of 'Sheldon Cooper' on the long-running sitcom THE BIG BANG THEORY.

Jim Parsons in AN ACT OF GOD on Broadway. Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

