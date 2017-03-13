Photo Flash: First Look at Johanna Day, Michelle Wilson, Khris Davis and More in Lynn Nottage's SWEAT on Broadway
Following a sold-out, critically acclaimed engagement at New York's Public Theater, Sweat, the new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey transfers to Broadway's Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). Broadway performances of Sweat began March 4 for a March 26, 2017 opening, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
The full cast of Sweat includes Carlo Albán (Oscar), James Colby (Stan), Khris Davis (Chris), JohAnna Day (Tracey), John Earl Jelks (Brucie), Will Pullen (Jason), Lance Coadie Williams (Evan), Michelle Wilson (Cynthia), and Alison Wright (Jessie).
With warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat.
Kate Whoriskey directs this stunning new play about the collision of race, class, family and friendship, and the tragic, unintended costs of community without opportunity.
Alison Wright as Jessie, JohAnna Day as Tracey and Michelle Wilson as Cynthia
JohAnna Day as Tracey, Alison Wright as Jessie and Michelle Wilson as Cynthia
Michelle Wilson as Cynthia and JohAnna Day as Tracey
Will Pullen as Jason and Khris Davis as Chris
JohAnna Day as Tracey and Carlo Alban as Oscar
Will Pullen as Jason and Khris Davis as Chri
Carlo Alban (in white apron) as Oscar, John Earl Jelks as Brucie, James Colby as Stan, JohAnna Day as Tracey, Michelle Wilson as Cynthia and Alison Wright as Jessie
John Earl Jelks as Brucie, James Colby (standing behind the bar) as Stan, Michelle Wilson as Cynthia, JohAnna Day as Tracey and Alison Wright as Jessie
Khris Davis as Chris and Lance Coadie Williams as Evan
JohAnna Day as Tracey, Michelle Wilson as Cynthia, Carlo Alban (standing in background) as Oscar and Alison Wright as Jessie
Alison Wright as Jessie, JohAnna Day as Tracey, Khris Davis as Chris, James Colby as Stan, Carlo Alban as Oscar and Will Pullen as Jason
Alison Wright as Jessie, Will Pullen as Jason and Michelle Wilson as Cynthia
Michelle Wilson as Cynthia and John Earl Jelks as Brucie