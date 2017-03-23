Hamilton
Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON

Mar. 23, 2017  

Few things have been as highly anticipated as the national tour of the sweeping hit Hamilton, and now the show has officially kicked off in San Francisco. Check out all-new shots from the touring production below.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

About SHN:
SHN is the preeminent theatrical entertainment company in the Bay Area, bringing live entertainment experiences to San Francisco's premier venues. SHN presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind live events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.

Photos by: Joan Marcus

Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
Ruben J. Carbajal, Michael Luwoye, Jordan Donica, Mathene Etreco, Hamilton Company Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
Solea Pfeiffer, Emmy Raver- Lampman, Amber Iman Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
Solea Pfeiffer, Emmy Raver- Lampman, Amber Iman, Hamilton Company Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
The Company of Hamilton Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
The Company of Hamilton Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
Jordan Donica & Company Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
Joshua Henry Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
Mathene Etreco, Jordan Donica, Ruben J. Carbajal, & Michael Luwoye Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
Michael Luwoye Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
The Company of Hamilton Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
Michael Luwoye and Isaiah Johnson Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
Rory O'Malley

Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON

The Company of Hamilton

Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON

Joshua Henry

Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON

The Company of Hamilton

