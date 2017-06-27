BWW Morning Brief June 27th, 2017 - NAPOLI, BROOKLYN Opens and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BroadwayWorld TV - June 26, 2017

The ninth annual JIMMY AWARDS will be held tonight, June 26th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. 74 high school students from across America will compete for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. BroadwayWorld stopped by rehearsals today and is excited to bring you footage from the studio and interviews with the students and their mentors!. (more...)

2) Exclusive: Lesli Margherita, Elena Shaddow, Ruth Gottschall and More Set For Bucks County Playhouse GUYS AND DOLLS

by Alan Henry - June 26, 2017

BroadwayWorld has exclusively learned that Elena Shaddow (The Bridges of Madison County), Lesli Margherita (Olivier Award Winner for Matilda), Lenny Wolpe (The Drowsy Chaperone), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), and Ruth Gottschall (Mary Poppins) will take to the stage in Buck County Playhouse's GUYS AND DOLLS.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Glenn Close and Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Take Final Broadway Bows

by BWW News Desk - June 26, 2017

Three-time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close took her final bow today as 'Norma Desmond' in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning masterpiece, Sunset Boulevard. Check out the video of the final curtain call below!. (more...)

4) Lin-Manuel Miranda Offers a #Ham4All Shot at Attending Opening Night of HAMILTON in Los Angeles

by BWW News Desk - June 26, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Prizeo, the online giving platform that democratizes giving for all income levels, announced today that they are offering the chance for one lucky fan to attend the eagerly anticipated opening night of the musical Hamilton in Los Angeles - Wednesday, August 16, 2017.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: The First Official Trailer for PITCH PERFECT 3 Has Arrived!

by Movies News Desk - June 26, 2017

The Bellas are Back! Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for PITCH PERFECT 3!. The third installment of the musically-themed franchise, hitting theaters on December 22nd, stars Anna Kendrick, REBEL Wilson, and Britanny Snow.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- FINDING NEVERLAND welcomes John Davidson as Captain Hook on tour tonight.

- Jon Cryer leads SHELTER in concert this evening at Feinstein's/54 Below...

- And NAPOLI, BROOKLYN officially opens tonight Off-Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of Glenn Close's final curtain call in SUNSET BOULEVARD!

Glenn Close takes her final bows in SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway.

Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Set Your DVR... for Carolee Carmello, Norm Lewis and the cast of SWEENEY TODD performing on TODAY!

Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello in SWEENEY TODD.

Photo by Joan Marcus

What we're geeking out over: The new PULITZER AT 100 documentary debuting in July in NYC, featuring interviews with Paula Vogel and more...

What we're reading: Matt Doyle and Beth Behrs' dystopian digital comic series DENTS...

What we're watching: The first teaser trailer for Broadway's M. Butterfly, starring Clive Owen!

Social Butterfly: See Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest Prizeo contest announcement for a chance to attend the opening of HAMILTON in Los Angeles!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

