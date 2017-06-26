Lin-Manuel Miranda Offers A #Ham4All Shot at Attending Opening Night of Hamilton In Los Angeles

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Prizeo, the online giving platform that democratizes giving for all income levels, announced today that they are offering the chance for one lucky fan to attend the eagerly anticipated opening night of the musical Hamilton in Los Angeles - Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

Beginning today, Miranda is inviting fans to make a donation to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition at prizeo.com/hamilton. For only $10, donors will receive 100 entries for the grand-prize opportunity to join the opening night celebration of Hamilton in Los Angeles on August 16, including two VIP tickets to the performance at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, two tickets to the star-studded after-party, a meet & greet and photo with Lin-Manuel, and roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations for two.



Lin-Manuel announced this campaign in a special video posted on Twitter this morning.

Fans are encouraged to add their voice and join the #Ham4All Challenge by sharing social posts of themselves singing their favorite song from Hamilton, then challenging friends to do the same.

"My family and I are committed to raising money for important organizations which work tirelessly to protect, support, and advocate for immigrants, refugees, and asylees," says Lin-Manuel Miranda. "I'm thrilled to continue my partnership with Prizeo and offer the chance for a lucky winner and their guest to join me at the opening of Hamilton in Los Angeles, while raising awareness and funds for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition."

Launched during Immigrant Heritage Month, the Hamilton in Los Angeles campaign benefits the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, a group of 12 immigrant rights organizations brought together by the Hispanic Federation. The coalition members advocate for fair and humane immigration reform and work throughout the United States to provide direct services to immigrants from around the globe, including legal representation, English language classes, and "Know Your Rights" education campaigns.

"Hamilton captures the perseverance, ingenuity and work ethic of the immigrants who founded our great nation, and that spirit is still very much alive in the immigrants who call America home today," said Hispanic Federation President José Calderón. "Our coalition is committed to providing all of our immigrants with the support and services they need to thrive and ultimately uplift communities, cities and towns throughout our nation. We are immensely grateful to Lin-Manuel, and the entire Miranda family, for their continued generosity and advocacy in protection of these families."

"We are so proud to be working again with Lin-Manuel Miranda," adds Jan Friedlander Svendsen, CMO of Charity Network. "Together over the past year we have helped raise funds for a number of important organizations. In addition to his talent, Lin-Manuel's example of activism and charitable support is an inspiration to us all."

The Hamilton in Los Angeles campaign runs from June 26 - July 31 at prizeo.com/hamilton.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles