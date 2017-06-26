VIDEO: Watch First Teaser Trailer for Broadway Return of M. BUTTERFLY!

M. Butterfly comes to Broadway! Below, check out the first teaser trailer for the revival of the Tony-winning political drama M. BUTTERFLY, coming to Broadway's Cort Theater on October 7th. From visionary director Julie Taymor, comes the metamorphosis of a modern classic. Clive Owen stars in this ravishing production inspired by the scandal that captivated the world. It's a story of espionage and betrayal about an affair between a French diplomat and a Chinese opera diva whose secrets lie deep beneath the surface. Don't miss this intoxicating and visually stunning production of M. BUTTERFLY as it comes to seduce Broadway audiences once again, starting October 7.

Beginning Thursday, June 30, 2017 at 10am EST, M. Butterfly tickets will be available through Audience Rewards® (www.AudienceRewards.com), The Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the ArtsTM. Members of the program will be able to purchase tickets and earn Audience Rewards® Bonus Show Points through Thursday, July 6 at 9:59am EST.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, July 6 at 10am EST, and will be available at www.MButterflyBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com (212.239.6200). Learn more: http://www.mbutterflybroadway.com/

Related Articles