BWW TV: It's a 'World of Pure Imagination' Inside Rehearsals for the 2017 Jimmy Awards!

The ninth annual JIMMY AWARDS will be held tonight, June 26th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. 74 high school students from across America will compete for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. BroadwayWorld stopped by rehearsals today and is excited to bring you footage from the studio and interviews with the students and their mentors!

Jimmy Award nominees are currently in the midst of preparing for their Broadway debut during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals.

The six coaches -- Andréa Burns, Randy Graff, Adam Kantor, Michael McElroy, Howard McGillin, and Schele Williams are mentoring the 74 high school students from across America as they compete for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,300 high schools and 50,000 students participate in these annual events. Since the inception of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) in 2009, participating students have earned over $1,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

The awards presentation will include the student awards and speeches from this year's Best Actress and Best Actor winners. Additionally, the inaugural Inspiring Teacher Award, presented by Wells Fargo, will be given to Brendan Jennings (Burbank, CA) and Larry Robinson (Monroe, NC) for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the 2016 coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

The two-hour talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will be hosted by 2017 Tony Award winner Ben Platt, currently starring in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Presenters include: Jerry Mitchell and Kenny Ortega.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts and industry professionals: Kent Gash, Montego Glover, Rachel Hoffman, Kevin McCollum, Alecia Parker, Tara Rubin, Bernie Telsey, and Charlotte Wilcox. Additional judges during the week were Paul Canaan, Wayne Cilento, Tara Rubin, Stephanie Klapper, and Cesar Rocha.

