Matt Doyle and Beth Behrs Debut Season 2 of Digital Comic Series DENTS

LINE Webtoon, the popular digital comics publisher pioneering the development and distribution of comics worldwide, today launched season 2 of the hit dystopian YA comic Dents, co-created and co-written by one of television's leading ladies, Beth Behrs (Two Broke Girls), and actor/musician Matt Doyle (The Book of Mormon, Gossip Girl).

Additionally, season one illustrator and artist Sid Kotian best known for his work on Dream Police and The Adventures of Apocalypse Al - is returning to further bring Dents to life in vivid fashion.

Season one of Dents followed Eleanor and the other Dents, identical twins who possess extraordinary powers, as they fight for survival from The Ministry, an organization who wants to eradicate the world of these supernatural beings. Season 2 will continue to explore the themes of good and evil, love and loss, and fear of the unknown. The story will pick-up several months later where Eleanor, Jamie, Jacqueline, Chloe and the others are continuing to demonstrate what the good dents can do, as they battle against nether Dents Nick and Fisher, who have come to power and who intend on making Dents a master race.

"Matt and I are so proud to be bringing Dents back to LINE Webtoon for a second season. This comic is near and dear to our hearts and we're so excited to be able to continue to tell and evolve the story." said Behrs. "Just as in season 1, we're committed to raising awareness on climate change and other sociopolitical elements, and love being able to use this comic as a platform to reach people."

"It's so exciting to be able to continue telling the story of Dents, and evolving these characters as they build deeper more complex relationships with each other, as well as with their enemies. Our goal is to continue to build out a story that fans of Dents, as well as new readers can identify with and feel passionate about," said co-creator Matt Doyle.

"We are not surprised Dents has had so much success and built such a strong and dedicated following on LINE Webtoon. Beth and Matt continue to create a storyline that is timely and relevant," said JunKoo Kim, Founder and Head of LINE Webtoon. "If possible, the new season is even better than the first as you continue on this apocalyptic journey with characters you're constantly cheering on."

Audiences best know Behrs for her role as Caroline Channing in 2 Broke Girls and she is also the author of the health and wellness book "The Total Me-Tox".

Matt Doyle is an American actor and singer-songwriter, best known for his work on Broadway in starring roles in The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, and War Horse. He also appeared in Gossip Girl on The CW and is currently starring as Anthony in the New York production of Sweeney Todd.

This month LINE Webtoon has introduced several new features including their new Binge Mode and Bookmarking, allowing readers to consume their favorite digital comics all with one infinite scroll, as well as mark their spot with ever losing their place. This is all a part of LINE Webtoon's dedication to making their readers experience with the platform as enjoyable as possible.

Every Thursday readers can dive into the dark and mysterious world of season 2 of Dents at www.webtoons.com/en/sf/dents/list?title_no=671. To download the official LINE Webtoon app, visit the Apple App Store and Google Play.

LINE Webtoon is the global leader in digital comics. LINE Webtoon is available on iOS, Android, tablets and web browsers. LINE Webtoon was launched by NAVER, Korea's top search portal in 2004, and launched globally in 2014. To date, LINE Webtoon has over 10 million daily unique readers around the globe, and over 35 million monthly unique readers. Pioneering the distribution and consumption of digital comics worldwide, LINE Webtoon is taking the comic experience to the next level by providing readers with daily curated content, and giving creators an intuitive platform designed to help them easily publish and publicize their own original comics. Go to www.webtoons.com for more.

