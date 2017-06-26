VIDEO: Glenn Close and Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Take Final Broadway Bows

Three-time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close took her final bow today as "Norma Desmond" in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning masterpiece, Sunset Boulevard. Close originated the role on Broadway in 1994, winning her a Tony Award and critical acclaim. After making her West End debut in bravura sold-out limited engagement at the English National Opera (ENO) in April 2016, winning an Evening Standard Award, Close made a triumphant return to Broadway for a limited engagement.

Andrew Lloyd Webber was in the audience (and then onstage) to see Close's final performance in this iconic role.

Check out the video of the final curtain call below!

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Sunset Boulevard features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.) Directed by Lonny Price, this production of Sunset Boulevard features a 40-piece orchestra on the stage of The Palace Theatre (1564 7th Avenue), the biggest on Broadway in more than 80 years.

