Photo Coverage: Glenn Close Takes Final Curtain Call as SUNSET BOULEVARD Closes on Broadway

Jun. 25, 2017  

Three-time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close took her final bow today as "Norma Desmond" in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning masterpiece, Sunset Boulevard and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the revival's end. Close originated the role on Broadway in 1994, winning her a Tony Award and critical acclaim. After making her West End debut in bravura sold-out limited engagement at the English National Opera (ENO) in April 2016, winning an Evening Standard Award, Close made a triumphant return to Broadway for a limited engagement.

Andrew Lloyd Webber was in the audience (and then onstage) to see Close's final performance in this iconic role.

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Sunset Boulevard features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.) Directed by Lonny Price, this production of Sunset Boulevard features a 40-piece orchestra on the stage of The Palace Theatre (1564 7th Avenue), the biggest on Broadway in more than 80 years.

high res photos

Sunset Blvd. takes final bows
Sunset Blvd. takes final bows

Sunset Blvd. at The Palace Theatre
Sunset Blvd. at The Palace Theatre

The Sunset Blvd. Orchestra
The Sunset Blvd. Orchestra

Siobhan Dillon
Siobhan Dillon

Michael Xavier
Michael Xavier

Michael Xavier and the cast
Michael Xavier and the cast

Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Siobhan Dillon, Michael Xavier, Glenn Close, Fred Johanson and the Cast
Siobhan Dillon, Michael Xavier, Glenn Close, Fred Johanson and the Cast

Siobhan Dillon, Michael Xavier, Glenn Close, Fred Johanson and the Cast
Siobhan Dillon, Michael Xavier, Glenn Close, Fred Johanson and the Cast

Siobhan Dillon, Michael Xavier, Glenn Close and Fred Johanson
Siobhan Dillon, Michael Xavier, Glenn Close and Fred Johanson

Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Michael Xavier
Michael Xavier

Michael Xavier and Glenn Close
Michael Xavier and Glenn Close

Michael Xavier and Glenn Close
Michael Xavier and Glenn Close

Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Nancy Anderson and Siobhan Dillon
Nancy Anderson and Siobhan Dillon

Fred Johanson
Fred Johanson

Nancy Anderson
Nancy Anderson

Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber


