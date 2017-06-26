BWW Morning Brief June 26th, 2017 - Jimmy Awards and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Julie Musbach - June 25, 2017

SUNSET BOULEVARD plays its final performance on Broadway today, Sunday, June 25. The production, which marked the triumphant return of Glenn Close to the role of Norma Desmond, will have played a total of 145 performances. Originally scheduled as a limited run through May 28th, Sunset Boulevard extended through June 25.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Emma Hunton Performs 'No More Fear' from FREAKY FRIDAY

by BWW News Desk - June 25, 2017

Freaky Friday is one amongst the many musicals based on movies spearheading its way across the country to Broadway. Check out a preview of the show as star Emma Hunton belts out 'No More Fear' on Great Day Houston.. (more...)

3) BWW Flashback: The Factory is Closed- SWEAT Concludes Broadway Run Today

by Stephanie Wild - June 25, 2017

Sweat closes today, June 25th. Before we say farewell, take a final look at the show's journey on Broadway. . (more...)

4) BWW Review: I AM NOT A COMEDIAN - I'M LENNY BRUCE Will Open Your Eyes to his Comedic Genius and Dedication to Free Speech

by Shari Barrett - June 25, 2017

An undisputed comic legend, Lenny Bruce was one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. His life and work have had an impact on poetry, politics, music, film and comedy from Don Rickles to Richard Pryor and Chris Rock, and any other comedian who is now free to speak his/her mind without fear of legal retribution thanks to Bruce challenging our First Amendment freedom of speech rights. Lenny's tempestuous personal and professional life which Marmo embodies with his body, heart and soul, was marked by great passion and great pain, thanks to his unwavering commitment to free speech, which led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests.. (more...)

5) Sale of Edward Albee's Estate Will Benefit His Foundation

by BWW News Desk - June 25, 2017

The New York Times is reporting that Albee's museum-worthy collection of fine art, which includes works by Arp, Kandinsky, and more, will be sold at auction. The money will then be donated to The Edward Albee Foundation, an institution that provides residency to emerging artists in Montauk. The collection is valued at over $9 million.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Victoria Clark, Ramin Karimloo, Betsy Wolfe and more will perform audience selections at the 92Y this evening.

- THE CRUSADE OF CONNOR STEPHENS bows Off-Broadway tonight...

- And Ben Platt hosts the 2017 Jimmy Awards, honoring the best in high school musical theatre tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our in-depth piece on why the Jimmy Awards matter for the future of Broadway!

#MotivationalMonday: This year's Kilroys list of recommended plays written by female and trans writers of color should be enough to light a fire under anyone's butt!

What we're geeking out over: That Angela Lansbury is in talks to join the upcoming TV adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN!

What we're watching: In anticipation of tonight's ceremony, go inside rehearsals for the Jimmy Awards!

Social Butterfly: Watch the cast of HAMILTON celebrating Pride Weekend with the words of mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda: "Love is love is love"...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles