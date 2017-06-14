2017 Jimmy Award Nominees Announced; Ben Platt to Host Ceremony This Month at the Minskoff!

THE JIMMY AWARDS have announced that 74 high school students from across America will compete for the award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the ninth annual awards ceremony. The presentation will take place on Monday, June 26th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan.

This year's awards ceremony is hosted by Ben Platt, who is currently starring in Pasek & Paul's Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen. He won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his portrayal of the title role.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,300 high schools and 50,000 students participate in these annual events. Since the inception of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) in 2009, participating students have earned over $1,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

Jimmy Award nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers and award-winning casting experts.

During the ceremony, Brendan Jennings (Burbank, CA) and Larry Robinson (Monroe, NC) will receive the inaugural INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the 2016 coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), NHSMTA's mission is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Named in honor of James M. Nederlander, the late legendary Broadway producer and theatre owner, The Jimmy Awards are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information can be found at JIMMYAWARDS.COM.

The Broadway League administers the program through The Broadway League Foundation, which acts as its philanthropic arm. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993 has supported a number of projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at JIMMYAWARDS.COM.

The 2017 National High School Musical Theatre Awards

Participating Theatre Organizations and their Nominees:

City & State Theatre/Organization Regional AwardsProgram Best Actor Nominee Best Actress Nominee Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall The Popejoy Awards Trey Caperton Kayla Fallick Appleton, WI Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards Felix Torrez Liz Valentin Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards Ramone Nelson Parker Jennings Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center The Kenny Awards Ian Hayes Grace Auer Charlotte, NC Blumenthal Performing Arts The Blumey Awards Justin Rivers Anna Hertel Chicago, IL Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards Justin Smusz Carly Meyer Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards Brandon Schumacker Reyna Grace Moran Dallas, TX Dallas Summer Musicals Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards John Fredrickson Shelby Priddy Denver, CO Denver Center for the Performing Arts The Bobby G Awards Austin Hand Elleon Dobias Des Moines, IA Des Moines Performing Arts Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Seamus Foley Marisa Spahn Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center Triangle Rising Stars Nicholas Kraft Kaylee Terrell East Lansing, MI Wharton Center for Performing Arts Sutton Foster Ovation Awards Antonio Cipriano Catherine Elliott Houston, TX Theatre Under The Stars Tommy Tune Awards Ian Tonroy Jasmine Rogers Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Blue Star Awards Joey Myers Stephanie Ainsworth La Mirada, CA McCoy Rigby Entertainment Spirit of the MACY Awards Adrian Villegas Maggie Gidden Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center for the Performing Arts Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards Nathan Sink Adelynn Tourondel Logan, UT MagicSpace/Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards Levi Hopkins Jessica Lewis Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Pantages/Nederlander The Jerry Herman Awards Cameron Vargas Brighton Thomas Madison, WI Overture Center for the Arts Tommy Awards Max Pink Jessica Minter Memphis, TN The Orpheum Theatre The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards Ethan Benson Asia Smith Midland, PA Pittsburgh CLO/Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Mancini Awards Jacob Swanson Addison Albert Nashville, TN Tennessee Performing Arts Center Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards Nathan Keffer Hatty King New York, NY Disney Theatrical Group/Camp Broadway The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance Dean Klebonas Maddie Rubin Omaha, NE Omaha Performing Arts Nebraska High School Theatre Awards Lane Mongeon Lauren Johnson Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Applause Awards Tony Moreno Sofia Victoria Deler Palm Springs, CA Hollywood Pantages/Musical Theatre University Lucie Arnaz Awards William Webster Laurel Bollard Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards Jake Pedersen Chloe Kehm Rochester, NY Rochester Broadway Theatre League Stars of Tomorrow Jack D'Angelo Shelby Ennis San Antonio, TX ACE Theatrical Group, LLC/Las Casas Foundation Joci Awards Preston Perez Adriel Salinas San Diego, CA Broadway/San Diego - Nederlander The San Diego Ben Vereen Awards Sky Frank Jillian Strattman San Jose, CA Broadway San Jose The Rita Moreno Awards Eric Gaydon Natalie Bourgeois Schenectady, NY Proctors Proctors High School Musical Theatre Awards Patrick Shannon Jaynie Parmenter Seattle, WA The 5th Avenue Theatre The 5th Avenue Awards Morgan Roberts Samuel Bennett St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox/The Muny/Fox Performing Arts Center St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Briley Blade Maggie Kuntz Tampa, FL Straz Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Star of the Future Christian Meany Maggie Musco Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage ASU Gammage High School Theater Awards Sam Primack Briana Fleming Tucson, AZ Broadway in Tucson Southern Arizona Ben Vereen Awards Luke Gaff Sophia Rose Franklin

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmy Awards, Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com),Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally.

For more information visit BroadwayLeague.com, or follow The Broadway League on Twitter @TheBwayLeague and on Facebook at Facebook.com/BroadwayLeague. Download the free Broadway.org and IBDB mobile apps from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It's always the perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.

