BWW Flashback: The Factory is Closed- SWEAT Concludes Broadway Run Today

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sweat, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey, will close today, June 25. At the time of closing it will have played 24 previews and 105 regular performances. The production began previews began Saturday, March 4 and opened Sunday, March 26 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street).

Producers Stuart Thompson and Louise Gund said today, "Although Sweat is closing on Sunday, June 25 on Broadway, it will have very long life in regional theaters across the country. Lynn Nottage's play is an electrifying look at our country told with passion and humor, and we are so very proud to have given Lynn her much-deserved Broadway debut. We thank our brilliant director Kate Whoriskey and our incredible cast for bringing Lynn's prescient play so vividly to life at Studio 54."

The cast of Sweat includes Carlo Albán (Oscar), James Colby (Stan), Khris Davis (Chris),Johanna Day (Tracey), John Earl Jelks (Brucie), Will Pullen (Jason), Lance Coadie Williams(Evan), Michelle Wilson (Cynthia), and Alison Wright (Jessie).

Sweat received the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Lynn Nottage is the first woman to win two Pulitzers for Drama and the first ever woman of color to win two Pulitzer Prizes in any category. She joins an esteemed group of playwrights who have won multiple Pulitzers that includes theatre titans Edward Albee, Eugene O'Neill, Robert E. Sherwood, Thornton Wilder, Tennessee Williams, and August Wilson.

In addition, Sweat was the recipient of an Obie Award for playwriting and was nominated for three Tony Awards including Best Play, two nominations for Best Featured Actress in a Play (Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson); three Drama League Awards: Distinguished Production of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson); three Outer Critics Circle Awards: Outstanding Broadway Play, Outstanding Director of a Play (Kate Whoriskey), and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Johanna Day); and two Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Play. In addition, cast members Carlo Alban received a Theatre World Award and Will Pullen was honored with a 2017 Clarence Derwent Award.

With warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat. Kate Whoriskey directs this stunning new play.

Before we say farewell, take a final look at the show's journey on Broadway.

Following a sold out run at The Public Theatre, Sweat began previews at Studio 54 on Broadway in March 2017.

We got a first look at the show on March 13.

Sweat officially opened March 26th.

The cast discussed the show at their opening night party at Brasserie 8 1/2.

The show announced its closing on June 13.

The story of Sweat and the people of Reading, PA will continue this summer with This Is Reading, an ambitious site-specific multimedia installation blending live performance and visual media which will occupy the historic Franklin Street Railroad Station in Downtown Reading from July 14-16 and July 21-23.

