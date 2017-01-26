BWW Morning Brief January 26th, 2017: Top Stories You Might Have Missed and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



Television Icon Mary Tyler Moore Has Passed Away at Age 80

by Alan Henry - January 25, 2017

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Mary Tyler Moore - best known as a television icon for The Mary Tyler Moore Show.. (more...)

Legendary Actress Mary Tyler Moore Reportedly in 'Grave Condition'

by TV News Desk - January 25, 2017

Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore is reportedly in 'grave condition' at a Connecticut hospital. Close family sources tell the site that her condition is very grim and that family members are arriving at the hospital to say goodbye.. (more...)

It's the Land of Lola! Four Lolas Will Headline TDF HONORS KINKY BOOTS Fundraiser

by BWW News Desk - January 25, 2017

Four of the brilliant stars who lit up the Broadway stage as 'Lola' in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots - Billy Porter, Wayne Brady, Alan Mingo, Jr. and Todrick Hall - will all be appearing at a special one-night-only concert fundraiser in support of Theatre Development Fund's (TDF) education and access programs as TDF HONORS Kinky Boots on Monday, March 20 at 8pm at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street, NYC).. (more...)

WICKED Welcomes New Citizens of Oz Next Month

by BWW News Desk - January 25, 2017

Beginning performances Tuesday, February 7, WICKED will welcome back PJ BENJAMIN, who will return to the Broadway blockbuster in the role of The Wizard, and CHAD JENNINGS, direct from the National Tour of WICKED, in the role of Doctor Dillamond. This is Chad's Broadway debut.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Check out our interview with Frances Ruffelle about THE WILD PARTY in London!

#ThrowbackThursday: In memory of Mary Tyler Moore, watch her perform a charming number on "The Dick Van Dyke Show"...

Set Your DVR... for Tony winner Glenn Close, stopping by NBC's TODAY to discuss her return to Broadway in the revival of SUNSET BOULEVARD!

What we're geeking out over: Lily Tomlin reading the children's book HEY, THAT'S MY MONSTER for SAG-AFTRA's 'Storyline Online' series!

What we're watching: Randy Rainbow's "Alternative Facts" parody interview with Kellyanne Conway!

Social Butterfly: And here's Donna Murphy's heartfelt tweet in remembrance of Mary Tyler Moore...

Dear #MaryTylerMoore Thank you for sharing your grace,talent,courage,advocacy , strength,challenges,wisdom, heart & of course,your smile. ???? pic.twitter.com/tCCjR2kfwc - Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) January 26, 201

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles