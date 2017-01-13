Glenn Close to Discuss Her Return to Broadway in SUNSET BOULEVARD on NBC's 'Today'

BWW has learned that on Thursday, January 26th, actress Glenn Close will stop by NBC's TODAY to discuss her return to Broadway in the revival of Sunset Boulevard. Be sure to set your DVR's. BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available.

As announced in October, the three-time Tony Award-winning actress will return in her most iconic role, Norma Desmond, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Sunset Boulevard features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Direct from a bravura sold-out engagement earlier this year at the English National Opera (ENO), which marked Ms. Close's West End debut, this production of Sunset Boulevard will feature a 40-piece orchestra on the stage of The Palace Theatre (1564 7th Avenue).

Directed by Lonny Price, performances will begin on Thursday, February 2, 2017, with an official opening night set for Thursday, February 9, 2017. Sunset Boulevard will play a limited 16-week engagement.

