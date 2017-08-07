BWW Morning Brief August 7th, 2017: Cast of JITNEY Set for Performance and Q&A Session and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Julie Musbach - August 06, 2017

Arts Integrity Initiative reported yesterday that Shelton Theatre has been running a production of THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT that openly violates the playwright's wishes and copyright law. As of the evening of August 5th, the play has been closed.. (more...)

2) BWW Review: Taylor Caldwell Leads a Terrific Young Cast in Carole King and Maurice Sendak's REALLY ROSIE

by Michael Dale - August 06, 2017

New York City wasn't exactly the most magical place for a child to grow up in back in 1975. Crime and poverty rates were inhumanely high and when the city begged for federal assistance, the president, at least according to a Daily News headline, replied 'Drop Dead.'. (more...)

3) The Panic Has Ended! Brendon Urie Exits KINKY BOOTS Today

by BWW News Desk - August 06, 2017

Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie has taken his final bow as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots. The rock singer made his Broadway debut in early June and played a ten week run of sold out shows.. (more...)

4) BWW Flashback: Broadway History is History- INDECENT Takes Its Final Broadway Bow Today

by Stephanie Wild - August 06, 2017

Winner of two 2017 Tony Awards, Indecent will play its final performance on Broadway on today, August 6 at 3:00 PM at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.) The production, the miracle on 48th Street, originally scheduled to close on June 25, was instead extended for six more weeks, as a result of increased ticket sales and passionate audience response.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Broadway Dreams Kids Sing Out at Broadway in Bryant Park!

by BroadwayWorld TV - August 06, 2017

Watch below as kids from Broadway Dreams are joined by Ryann Redmond, Lauren Elder and more!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Janet Dacal

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- JITNEY's Jerome Preston Bates, Brian D. Coats, Brandon J. Dirden, and Ray Anthony Thomas set for performance and Q&A at Queens Library tonight!

-KINKY BOOTS' Billy Porter and more are performing a benefit concert at Feinstein's/54 Below to support Eric L. Summers.

-LGBTQA-themed ADAM & BRIAN will make its world premiere at Broadway Bound Festival!

-And Corkscrew Theater Festival kicks off its inaugural season tonight at Paradise Factory!

BWW Exclusive: Check out BWW's Michael Dale's review of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare in the Park!

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

#MotivationalMonday: Nothing says motivation like seeing a little boy sing his heart out, and with Idina Menzel no less! Check out the video here!

What we're watching: Eva Noblezada and Rachelle Ann Go performing "The Movie in My Mind" and "I'd Give My Life For You" at Bryant Park!

Social Butterfly: SWEENEY TODD's Stacie Bono took over our Instagram story yesterday!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Rachel York, who turns 46 today!

Rachel York is a dynamic and versatile actress, singer, dancer and comedienne, best known for her critically acclaimed Broadway performances in "City of Angels," "Les

Miserables," "Victor/Victoria" (Drama Desk Award) with Dame Julie Andrews, "The Scarlet Pimpernel," "Sly Fox" with Richard Dreyfuss, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" and recently the new musical "Disaster!" Previously at the Ahmanson, Ms. York starred as Reno Sweeney in the national tour of "Anything Goes." Also on tour, she created the role of Cruella de Vil in "The 101 Dalmatians Musical," starred as Guenevere in "Camelot" and portrayed Lilli Vanessi/Kate in "Kiss Me, Kate" (U.S. tour and London's West End). Off-Broadway she starred in "The Best Is Yet to Come: The Music of Cy Coleman," Stephen Sondheim's "Putting It Together" (Drama Desk nomination), "Dessa Rose" (Drama Desk nomination) as well as NYC Encores! acclaimed productions of "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" and "Little Me." Among her favorite regional productions are "Ragtime," "The King and I" and "Turn of the Century" opposite Jeff Daniels. Ms. York turned heads with her courageous portrayal of Lucille Ball in the CBS movie "Lucy." She has also appeared on several popular TV series including "Power," "Hannah Montana," "Frasier," "Numb3rs," and will be featured in the upcoming film "It Had To Be You."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

