KINKY BOOTS' Billy Porter and More Coming Together to Support Cast Member Eric L. Summers

On Monday, August 7th, cast members from the Broadway and touring productions of Kinky Boots will take to the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below to sing the music of Cyndi Lauper.

The concert will serve as a benefit to help pay the medical bills of Kinky Boots cast member Eric LaJuan Summers, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. concerts will feature Billy Porter, Adinah Alexander, Devin Trey Campbell, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Christopher Convery, Holly Davis, Jesus Del Orden, Stephane Duret, Anna Eilinsfeld, Christy Faber, J. Harrison Ghee, Gaelen Gilliland, Blair Goldberg, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jake Katzman, Andy Kelso, Eric Leviton, John Jeffrey Martin, Tommy Martinez, Bonnie Milligan, Alan Mingo, Jr., Shannon O'Boyle, Jennifer Perry, and Ricky Schroeder.

Audiences can expect to many hear hits from Cyndi Lauper's illustrious career, as well as a couple of favorites from the Kinky Boots score. The evening is music directed by Will Van Dyke, and is produced by Shoshana Feinstein & Blair Goldberg.

Tickets begin at $35 with a $25 food/drink minimum and can be purchased at 54below.com/events/kinky-boots-sings-cyndi-lauper.

