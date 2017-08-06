SWEENEY TODD's Stacie Bono Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that Stacie Bono will be taking us behind the scenes at Barrow Street Theatre's revolutionary production of SWEENEY TODD! Click here to follow along!

Stacie Bono currently plays the Beggar Woman and Adolfo Pirelli. Her additional credits include Off-Broadway - Avenue Q (Kate Monster/Lucy T. Slut). Regional Highlights: Guthrie Theater - Music Man (Marian); Tucahn - Les Miserables (Fantine), Denver Theater Center - Sense and Sensibility (Lucy); Flat Rock Playhouse - My Fair Lady (Eliza); Infinity Theater - Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey). New York Theater: Gallery Players - Oliver! (Nancy); Astoria Performing Arts Center - Ragtime (Evelyn); NYMF - Going Down Swinging (Lena). London Theatre: The Old Red Lion - The Dreamer Examines His Pillow (Donna). Awards: 2007 NHTA Award - Best Actress in a Musical (The Apple Tree). Training: MA in Acting - Royal Central School of Speech and Drama; BFA in Musical Theater - NYU Tisch. Twitter/Instagram:@stacie_bono - www.staciebono.com

Immersing audiences in a completely new theatrical experience, this production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London. Tooting Arts Club first mounted this Sweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club recreated Harrington's in a 69 seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue provided by producer Cameron Mackintosh. The Harrington's shop environment has once again been brought to life for its US debut in the 130 seat Barrow Street Theatre.

Based on a Victorian horror story, Sweeney Todd is often considered Sondheim's greatest masterpiece. It first premiered on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) and went on to make its West End debut in 1980. The original Broadway production won 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The 2007 Tim Burton film adaptation earned one Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Former White House Executive Pastry Chef William "Bill" Yosses (dubbed "the Crust Master" by President Barack Obama) serves as the production's official pie maker. In keeping with the original Tooting production and the West End transfer, "pie and mash" is available for purchase by audience members prior to every performance, served communally in the pie shop where the production is set. An authentic slice of Victorian London, the traditional "pie and mash" dish consists of a meat pie, a generous helping of mashed potato and hot parsley sauce - otherwise known as "liquor" - which is an optional extra. Both meat and veg pie options are available.

