BWW Interview: Laura Osnes Joins A CAPITOL FOURTH Line-Up, Talks Why She's Proud to Be An American

It was announced today that Tony Award-nominee and Bandstand star, Laura Osnes will join the line up at the 37th annual A Capitol Fourth celebration. The concert is an American tradition and airs live on PBS from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Osnes will be featured in a patriotic medley that includes music by the legendary George M. Cohan. She will also close the show with a fireworks finale, accompanied by the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" and other members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Osnes is one of several celebrated stars who will perform, including soul men Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi (The Blues Brothers), music legends The Beach Boys and The Four Tops, country music stars Trace Adkins and Kellie Pickler, and singer and TV host Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray). Emmy Award-nominee, John Stamos ("Fuller House") will serve as host.

BroadwayWorld had a chance to catch up with Osnes this past weekend to hear about heading to Washington, D.C. and other exciting news, including the recent release of the Bandstand original cast album.

BWW: How do you feel about being a part of A Capitol Fourth and representing some of America's most beloved songs, including those by George M. Cohan?

Osnes: I am so excited. I often times will watch the concert on TV, and I'm thrilled that I get to be a part of it this year. It's such an honor. I think it's going to be an incredibly powerful moment. Obviously there's a lot of pressure that comes along with that but I know they're going to take good care of me.

It's going to be really special, especially with the show that I'm doing right now [Bandstand] which is about the veterans and is patriotic without being political.

BWW: Speaking of Bandstand, the plot obviously has a strong connection to our lives as Americans, portraying troops who return home after World War II. What do you think Bandstand says about the way we treat our troops and the role they play in our society?

Osnes: I'm hoping that Bandstand is opening the eyes of people who come to see it. I have a whole new appreciation for the men and women who have, and do, serve our country. We've all [the Bandstand cast] done a lot of research to know what these people go and the sacrifices that they've made.

Their sacrifices are huge, and a lot of them still carry battle scars. It's an ongoing process of healing and moving on, and becoming a part of society again. I think America needs to encourage that and welcome these vets home... and give them a community of people to make them feel loved and to feel belonging again.

Now there's such a deeper meaning behind all of these holidays for me [Fourth of July, Memorial Day] and I'm so glad that they exist.

BWW: So, what does it mean to you to be an American?

Osnes: I'm so grateful. I think we are blessed to be in America. I often times think about the opportunities that I've been given. I get to do what I love, and I get paid well, and I'm respected on the job. I know that may not have happened if I were born somewhere else.

I'm proud to have been born here [in America], and proud to be in a show right now that is honoring America and honoring the men and women who are serving our country.

BWW: You and your cast have had some exciting moments lately, including the release of the show's original cast album. How was it reaching that milestone?

Osnes: Oh, super exciting! It's so great to be a part of an original musical, first of all, and get to voice this character, Julia Trojan for the very first time. It's thrilling and I'm so thrilled that we made a cast album... It's documented forever and now people across America... and across the world, can listen to it and re-live the show through the album. Especially if they've not see it.

BWW: And... what about your director-choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, winning the Tony Award for best choreography?

Osnes: We are really proud of Andy. We actually had our best week sales-wise the week after the Tonys. It was nice to kind of feel the momentum with Andy's win. We were all just elated for him. And getting to perform in the Tonys 10 minutes after he had won was such a thrill. The whole night was a celebration for our cast.

People are coming to the show now knowing a little more what to expect. I think that's a good thing... I think with [former Second Lady of the United States] Jill Biden's introduction for us at the Tonys, people now know a little bit more about the heart of the show, which is what we've been trying to push from the beginning. So, that's been really wonderful.

A Capitol Fourth airs live on PBS on July 4th from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET. It can also be heard on NPR nationwide, streamed online and will available on demand after the broadcast until July 18.

