BWW Flashback: Relive the Past Performances of the Cast of THE PRICE

Roundabout Theatre Company presents Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito in a new Broadway production of Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney. Arthur Miller's The Price opens officially on Thursday Night and plays through May 7, 2017 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Mark Ruffalo stars as "Victor Franz," Tony Shalhoub as "Walter Franz," Jessica Hecht as "Esther Franz" and Danny DeVito as "Gregory Solomon." Below, we're taking a trip down memory lane to relive some of the cast's past stage roles!

Before he was helping save the world as The Hulk of Marvel's THE AVENGERS, Mark Ruffalo's roots have always lied in the theatre. Trained at the Stella Adler Academy, the three-time Oscar nominee, Tony nominee, and Emmy Award winner first made his mark in the off-Broadway production of THIS IS OUR YOUTH. Ruffalo later made his Broadway debut in the revival of AWAKE AND SING!, produced by Lincoln Center Theater. Take a look at why AWAKE AND SING! was such an important role for Ruffalo below.

After spending some time in the world of the movies, being back on Broadway is something Ruffalo has aimed at for quite some time. The star told Good Morning America that "...'I want to get back on the stage with a great group of actors, just a straight play, no bells and whistles, just actors going at it on the stage', and the next day I got an offer for this play." In January 2017, it was announced that Ruffalo would take over as Victor Franz in The Price following the departure of John Turturro, who left due to filming schedule conflicts.

Best known as the obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk on the hit series "Monk," Tony Shalhoub is returning to Broadway following the wrap of the CBS summer series "Brain Dead," which starred fellow Broadway actors Aaron Tveit and Nikki M. James, and the Atlantic Theatre Company production of THE BAND'S VISIT. The Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning actor is no stranger to the theatre; he made his Broadway debut in THE ODD COUPLE, and was first nominated for a Tony for a featured role in CONVERSATIONS WITH MY FATHER. Other theatre credits include THE HEIDI CHRONICLES, in which he met his wife, Brooke Adams, THE SCENE, LEND ME A TENOR, THE MYSTERY OF LOVE AND SEX, and more.

Back on Broadway, Shalhoub appeared in the Lincoln Center productions of GOLDEN BOY in 2013 and ACT ONE in 2014, receiving Tony nominations for both roles. Take a look at show clips from the productions!

Shalhoub, who plays Walter Franz, told BroadwayWorld that The Price is, "very timely because of the huge transition we are going through in this country right now. This play speaks to that, and it speaks to all the choices we make in our lives."

Neither a stranger to Broadway or an Arthur Miller play, Jessica Hecht takes the reigns as Esther Franz in The Price. She just finished the Broadway revival run of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as Golde, and was nominated for a Tony for her performance in the 2011 revival of Arthur Miller's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, starring opposite of Liev Schreiber and Scarlett Johansson.

Also not a stranger to the Roundabout, Hecht starred in their 2012 production of HARVEY opposite Jim Parsons, Charles Kimbrough, and more. Check out a clip from the show!

Other Broadway credits include BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS opposite Laurie Metcalf, JULIUS CAESAR opposite Denzel Washington, AFTER THE FALL opposite Peter Krause and Carla Gugino, and her Broadway debut in the Tony Award winning play, THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO. Off-Broadway appearances include THE THREE SISTERS, MAKE ME, THE HOUSE IN TOWN, and more.

Although this is not Hecht's first time diving into the world of Arthur Miller, THE PRICE is one of his plays she had never read until landing the role. She told BroadwayWorld that "I didn't know it at all...but there is this inner circle of people who really know The Price, and I feel like a fool that I didn't know it before. I knew the title but hadn't read it until last year."

In addition to her roles on stage, Hecht has made appearances on countless television series, including "ER," "Seinfeld," "Law & Order," and "Breaking Bad." Perhaps her most memorable and well-known role is Susan Bunch on the hit '90s sitcom "Friends." She will soon be heading back to television in the series "Falling Water" and "Red Oaks."

Rounding out the cast, and making his Broadway debut as Gregory Solomon, is Danny DeVito. The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner, who has excelled as an actor, producer, and director, is most-known for his role as Louie De Palma on the hit television show "Taxi." Enjoy a blast from the past in a clip from the show below!

In a long list of exceptional films, DeVito is most known for "Junior," "Batman Returns," "Twins," "Romancing the Stone," "Jewel of the Nile," "Ruthless People," "Tin Men," "Anything Else," "Big Fish," "Renaissance Man," "The Big Kahuna," "Heist," and the latest, "The Comedian," starring Robert DeNiro and Leslie Mann. He also runs TheBloodFactory.com, an online collaboration with screenwriter John Albo of horror shorts he affectionately refers to "splatter cuts." He is also the principal of Jersey Film's 2nd Avenue, a successor company of Jersey Films. Jersey Films has produced over 20 motion pictures, including "Freedom Writers," "Be Cool," "Garden State," "Along Came Polly," "Man on the Moon," "Pulp Fiction," "Out of Sight," "Get Shorty," "Hoffa," "Matilda," "Living Out Loud" and "Erin Brockovic."

Although THE PRICE is DeVito's Broadway debut, this is not his first time on the stage. In 2012, he starred alongside Richard Griffiths in the London stage revival of Neil Simon's comedy THE SUNSHINE BOYS, and later reprised the role with fellow "Taxi" star Judd Hirsch. Check out a clip from opening night!

DeVito could not be more excited to make his Broadway debut with Ruffalo, Shalhoub, and Hecht. He stopped by The Tonight Show in January and talked with Jimmy Fallon about "playing an old man."

Related Articles