BWW Exclusive: Jane Lynch Wants to Return to Broadway!

Jane Lynch recently chatted with BroadwayWorld about her gig on Hollywood Game Night. Lynch, who was last seen on Broadway in 2013 as Miss Hannigan in Annie, gushed about her love of theatre and her plans to return soon.

"I would love to come back," she said. "In fact I will meet with people while I'm [in New York City] and just talk. I don't know that there are any specific opportunities, I just want it known that I would love to come back!"

Lynch said that the energy of theatre is what drove her to perform every night, and that it is something she couldn't get on television.

"Being with the theatrical community, and the performance every night with the audience," Lynch said of her favorite part of performing in Annie. "I hadn't done theatre in a really long time and it energized me. I looked forward to it every damn day. I didn't mind the 8-show work week. I loved all the people, I went out afterwords. I was a real night-owl which I'm not. [Laughs] I love plays- that's why I got into this business."

Lynch is now the host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night, a game show in which celebrities take part in helping their fans win prizes. "It's a very easy gig because the show hosts itself," she said. "I'm just smart enough to step back and let the magic happen."

"Hollywood Game Night," hosted by Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch, returns for a fifth season with celebrities such as Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley from "This Is Us," and Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash and Nico Santos from "Superstore," as well as Michael Bolton, NE-YO, Natalie Morales, Mike Colter, Chris Hardwick, Margaret Cho, Gabby Douglas, Matt Iseman, Taye Diggs, RuPaul and many more who will join in the fun as they face off in hilarious party games.

In the series, two contestants are transported from their everyday lives into a once-in-a-lifetime night of fun and celebration as they step beyond the velvet rope and rub shoulders with some of their favorite celebrities and compete for the chance to win up to $25,000. This season features new party games and the winning contestant will be able to choose two celebrities to help them win the grand prize.

