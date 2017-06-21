BAM Releases Extensive Historical Online Database of Archive Materials

Fans can now explore he history of the Brooklyn Academy of Music through the Leon Levy BAM Digital Archive, which became publicly available online this week.

The archive, which includes over 70,000 individual artifacts dating back to the Civil War era, is the result of several years in development, and includes, among other items, playbills, press clippings, and posters dating back to BAM's earliest years in operation in the 1860s.

The exhibit also salutes the institution's extensive archive of avant garde and experimental works. As many as 40,000 artists are individually included in the archive, which is organized by the contributions of individual artists.

The collection is available at levyarchive.bam.org.

Read the full story at The New York Times,

Related Articles