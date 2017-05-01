Arthur Miller's THE PRICE Enters Final Weeks on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude its new Broadway production of Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney, on Sunday, May 14.

The cast includes Mark Ruffalo as "Walter Franz," Tony Shalhoub as "Walter Franz," Jessica Hecht as "Esther Franz" andDanny DeVito as "Gregory Solomon."

At the time of closing, The Price will have played 31 preview performances and 69 regular performances. Previews began on Thursday, February 16, 2017 and opened officially on Thursday, March 16, 2017 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street).

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz (Ruffalo) gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife, his estranged brother, and the wily furniture dealer hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice. One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman, Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future.

Roundabout has an extensive history with Arthur Miller, most recently presenting After the Fall in 2004 and The Man Who Had All the Luck in 2002 on the American Airlines stage. Other productions include a Tony nominated production of The Price in 1992 and All My Sons (1974 & 1997), The Crucible (1989), and the Tony winning revival of A View from the Bridge (1997).

The creative team includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Sarah Holden (Costume Design), David Weiner (Lighting Design), Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen (Sound Design), Jesse Tabish (Original Compositions), Tom Watson (Hair & Wig Design), Thomas Schall (Fight Director).

Partial underwriting support for Arthur Miller's The Price is provided by the Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater.

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages.

Roundabout's season in 2017 includes Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Terry Kinney; Marvin's Room by Scott McPherson, directed by Anne Kauffman; Napoli, Brooklyn by Meghan Kennedy, directed by Gordon Edelstein; and the national tour of Sam Mendes & Rob Marshall's Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret.

Roundabout's 2017-2018 off-Broadway season dedicated to new work at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre will include The Last Match, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch; Amy and the Orphans, by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Skintight, by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

Roundabout Underground's 2017-2018 season will include Too Heavy for your Pocket, by Jiréh Breon Holder.

