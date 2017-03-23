Andrew Dice Clay in Talks to Take On Key Role in STAR IS BORN Reboot

Deadline reports exclusively that comedian Andrew Dice Clay is currently in talks to take on the key role of Lorenzo in the upcoming remake of A STAR IS BORN, starring Lady Gaga. The film will mark the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper.

Considered to be a "comic relief, scene-stealing" role, Clay will portray Gaga's "very Italian" father in the film which follows "a singer (Lady Gaga) who falls in love with an aging rocker (Bradley Cooper) who launches her career and she rises as a big star as his own fades."

The story originally appeared on the big screen in 1937 and starred Federic March and Janet Gaynor. A 1954 version featured Judy Garland and James Mason, while a 1976 take starred Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in the lead roles.



The latest version of the script was penned by Eric Roth, with previous versions written by Cooper and Will Fetters. As BWW recently reported, Sam Elliot recently signed on to the project in the role of Bobby, described as "a good guy through and through who not only manages the careers of his stars but also their personal lives. He straddles the line between a responsible adult and a rock 'n' roller."



Production is set to get underway in L.A. beginning April 17th.



Clay currently stars in the Showtime series Dice. He recently appeared on the big screen in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine and on TV in HBO's Vinyl,

