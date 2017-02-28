Adam Gopnik Renames Long Wharf Theatre Premiere, THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN NEW YORK

A new musical is an ever evolving organism. Every song and bit of dialogue gets molded until perfect. The title of the piece itself is no exception.

To that end, Long Wharf Theatre announces that the name of its final show of the season will change from Table to The Most Beautiful Room in New York. The show's book and lyrics are written by Adam Gopnik and the music is by David Shire. The musical is directed by Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein.

The Most Beautiful Room in New York will run May 3-28, 2017 on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Mainstage.

David Kaplan is a chef's chef, making beautiful, simple food of uncompromising quality in his lovely Union Square restaurant. But in the crowded, cutthroat and expensive Manhattan food scene, is that enough to survive and compete with the next big thing? Enter Sergio, an old friend, rival, and possible savior. This hotshot celebrity chef has offered David the opportunity to makeover his restaurant. Will David sacrifice his pride to save his beloved restaurant?

Adam Gopnik, a writer for the New Yorker, addressed the change in an essay he wrote for the Long Wharf Theatre blog.

"Titles are magical things made by mundane means. Authors work hard at titles, compiling lists and sharing them anxiously with friends, but when a title works it just works - though whether it works because the title brought grace to the project or because the project gave the title a grace it didn't deserve is a permanent unknown," Gopnik wrote.

For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit longwharf.org or call 203-787-4282.

