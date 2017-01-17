AUDIO: Ann Hampton Callaway Leads a Women's March for Democracy
Ann Hampton Callaway has a message that needs to be heard! She writes: "I composed this song to give us women something spirited to sing as we march in Washington and the sister marches across the country and the world on January 21, 2017. This is my first keyboard demo to get it out ASAP so we can all learn it in time. Here are the lyrics and please share this with your friends."
THE WOMEN'S MARCH SONG
Words and Music
By Ann Hampton Callaway
We stand, we rise, we march together
For justice and equality
Oh yes, we stand, we rise, we march together
To protect our democracy
We demand clean water, we demand clean air
Better education and better healthcare
Ev'rybody, we stand, we rise, we march together
To defend a woman's right to choose
Oh yes, we stand, we rise, we march together
Time to put yourself inside our shoes
With each step we're marching to the beat of one drum:
To leave a better world for generations to come
Ev'rybody, we stand, we rise, we march together
To end violence, hate and bigotry
And we'll keep standing and rising and marching together
Till we the people are safe,
Till we the people are free,
Till we the people are treated with respect
And with dignity!
We stand, we rise, we march together
Yes we stand, we rise, we march together
Oh, we stand, we rise, we march together
To protect our democracy!
© 2017 Works of Heart Publishing