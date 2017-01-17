AUDIO: Ann Hampton Callaway Leads a Women's March for Democracy

Ann Hampton Callaway has a message that needs to be heard! She writes: "I composed this song to give us women something spirited to sing as we march in Washington and the sister marches across the country and the world on January 21, 2017. This is my first keyboard demo to get it out ASAP so we can all learn it in time. Here are the lyrics and please share this with your friends."

THE WOMEN'S MARCH SONG

Words and Music

By Ann Hampton Callaway

We stand, we rise, we march together

For justice and equality

Oh yes, we stand, we rise, we march together

To protect our democracy

We demand clean water, we demand clean air

Better education and better healthcare

Ev'rybody, we stand, we rise, we march together

To defend a woman's right to choose

Oh yes, we stand, we rise, we march together

Time to put yourself inside our shoes

With each step we're marching to the beat of one drum:

To leave a better world for generations to come

Ev'rybody, we stand, we rise, we march together

To end violence, hate and bigotry

And we'll keep standing and rising and marching together

Till we the people are safe,

Till we the people are free,

Till we the people are treated with respect

And with dignity!

We stand, we rise, we march together

Yes we stand, we rise, we march together

Oh, we stand, we rise, we march together

To protect our democracy!

© 2017 Works of Heart Publishing

