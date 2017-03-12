AND THE MOON An Original Queer Musical Short Explores Vulnerability

"And the Moon" is a musical short about a woman's journey to allow herself to be vulnerable, to fall in love, and to openly embrace her desire for another woman. Late at night, at the end of a promising date, a young woman is caught off guard by her date's open, direct desire for her. During their dance of seduction, time suddenly stands still as she considers her own feelings of love and the erotic attraction that she feels towards this other woman. Wordlessly, through dance, she grapples with her fear about publicly owning her queerness, as well as the universal fear of being vulnerable enough to fall in love with another person.

The film is an intimate portrait of love and attraction between two women that recognizes the fear that can accompany the pursuit of love that is framed as "other" by the culture at large, while also depicting the liberation and joy that's possible after overcoming that fear and embracing one's desires. In a medium that still suffers from intense gender inequality, this film features a female writer-director and choreographer, as well as an entirely female cast.

Visit the project's Kickstarter page for a preview of the music and choreography, and to donate to help make the film a reality!

