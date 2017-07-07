'90s Grunge Musical, Featuring Tunes of Nirvana and More, in the Works at Seattle Rep

The tunes of Nirvana and more will hit the stage in a new '90s grunge musical in development at Seattle Repertory Theatre.

Variety writes that songs from BMG's publishing catalog, featuring Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and Smashing Pumpkins, will be woven together behind an original, fictional story.

According to Variety, the musical will be "set in Seattle in the early '90s" and "will follow a brilliant grunge musician and the rival who may have killed him."

O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference Artistic Director Wendy C. Goldberg is co-creating and directing the show with book by playwright Matt Schatz.

Former manager of Nirvana Janet Billig Rich, now with Manage This Media and a music licensor for shows such as Rock of Ages, has also signed on for the project alongside BMG's Elyse Cogan.

The full playlist is still being assembled; the writers in the final selection will be credited among the authors of the musical. No word yet on a title, casting, or dates, but BroadwayWorld will keep you posted as we learn more!

