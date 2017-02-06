70th Annual TONY Awards Helmers Nab Directors Guild Award

Glenn Weiss and the directing team of the 70th Annual Tony Awards, have won a Directors Guild Award in the category of Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports-Specials.

This is Weiss' seventh DGA Award. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety six times - in 2007, 2010, 2011 2012, 2013 and 2015 - all for his work on the Tony Awards. He was previously nominated in this category in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2017, all for the Tony Awards. Weiss has also won 11 Emmy Awards for his work on the Tony Awards.

In addition to Mr. Weiss, winning members of his directing team include Associate Directors Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Ricky Kirshner; as well as Stage Managers Garry Hood, Peter Epstein, Joey Despenzero, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Jeffrey M. Markowitz, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Alfonso Pena, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider and Jim Semmelman.

"Keeping the arts alive in American homes is important now, more than ever. I am grateful to be recognized for doing something so near and dear to my heart," Weiss said.

"We could not be more proud of Glenn on his seventh DGA recognition. Glenn and Broadway are clearly a magical combination!" said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual TONY AWARDS will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The official eligibility cut-off date for the 71st Annual TONY AWARDS will be April 27, 2017, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2016-2017 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2017 Tony Award nominations.

The Nominations for the 2017 TONY AWARDS will be announced live on May 2, 2017, from New York City.

For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com and Facebook.com/TheTonyAwards and follow @TheTonyAwards on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

