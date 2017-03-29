2017 MAC Award Winners Revealed; Carol Woods, SPAMILTON Among Winners

The 2017 MAC Award winners were revealed at the 31st MAC Awards on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, New York City. Take a look at the full list of winners below!

The MAC Awards, established in 1986, are presented annually to honor achievements in cabaret, comedy and jazz. They are administered by the non-profit Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC), founded in 1983, and voted on by the MAC membership.

FEMALE VOCALIST

Meg Flather

Portraits; Carly and Me, Don't Tell Mama

MALE VOCALIST

Bob Diamond

The Gift of Love, Don't Tell Mama

MAJOR ARTIST

Sidney Myer

Live at the Beechman, Laurie Beechman Tehatre

CELEBRITY

Carol Woods

Ain't We Got Fun: The Music of Richard Whiting, Metropolitan Room

NEW YORK DEBUT - FEMALE

AMORIKA AMOROSO

The Whore Next Door, Don't Tell Mama

NEW YORK DEBUT - MALE

Tommy J. Dose

by.the.book, Don't Tell Mama

SPOKEN WORD ARTIST

Shawn Moninger

Because I Can 2: Second Addiction; Metropolitan Room

IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

Rick Skye

Liza Live!, Don't Tell Mama

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER

Billie Roe

Monopoly, Metropolitan Room

DUO/GROUP

THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy A. Russell)

Those Girls at the Beechman, Laurie Beechman Theatre

REVUE

ALMOST LIKE BEING IN LOVE: AN EVENING OF Alan Jay Lerner

Performed by KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler, directed by Mark Nadler; Laurie Beechman

RECURRING SERIES

Ricky Ritzel'S BROADWAY

Created and produced by Ricky Ritzel; staged and choreographed by Jay Rogers and Aaron Morishita

Don't Tell Mama

EMCEE

Bobbie Horowitz

It's Just a Number, Metropolitan Room

SPECIAL PRODUCTION

MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT

Produced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts, Don't Tell Mama

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Tracy Stark

Sidney Myer (Laurie Beechman), Kim David Smith (Pangea), Sarah Dash (Iridium, Rrazz Room-Philadelphia), Eric Millegan (Don't Tell Mama), MargOH! Channing (Pangea)

DIRECTOR

Lina Koutrakos

Doris Dear (Feinstein's/54 Below), Mary Sue Daniels (Don't Tell Mama), Dawn Derow (Winter Songs, Laurie Beechman), Rick Jensen's Birthday Bash (Don't Tell Mama), Patti Bottino Bravo (Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama)

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Collette Black

Bob Diamond, The Gift of Love, Don't Tell Mama

Rick Skye, Liza Live!, Don't Tell Mama

Susan Neuffer, Apocalypse Wow, Don't Tell Mama

Tommy Femia & Rick Skye, Judy & Liza Together Again, Don't Tell Mama

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

Tom Hubbard, bass

Marilyn Maye, Dizzy's at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Carole J. Bufford, ROAR! Music of the 1920's and Beyond, Feinstein's/54 Below

Paulo Szot, Feinstein's/54 Below

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - MALE

Tommy J. Dose, Don't Tell Mama

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - FEMALE

Michelle Dowdy, Don't Tell Mama

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST

Rick Jensen, Brandy's

RESTAURANT/LOUNGE ENTERTAINER

Bill Zeffiro, La Rivista

RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)

Celia Berk: "Manhattan Serenade"

MAJOR RECORDING

Natalie Douglas: "Human Heart"

SONG

BEFORE I FORGET: Music and Lyrics by Scott Evan Davis

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

THE MOM SONG: Music by Nate Buccieri; Lyrics by Elaine Brier

SHOW OF THE YEAR

SPAMILTON, The Triad

Created, written, and directed by Gerard Alessandrini; musical arrangements by Fred Barton and Richard Danley; choreography by Gerry McIntyre; produced by Lush Budget Productions, John Freedson, Christine Pedi, and David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Michele Lee

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AWARD

Ken Starrett

Ruth Kurtzman BENEFIT AWARD

Joseph Macchia/CABARET CARES

HANSON AWARD

Ira Lee COLLINGS

