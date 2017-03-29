2017 MAC Award Winners Revealed; Carol Woods, SPAMILTON Among Winners
The 2017 MAC Award winners were revealed at the 31st MAC Awards on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, New York City. Take a look at the full list of winners below!
The MAC Awards, established in 1986, are presented annually to honor achievements in cabaret, comedy and jazz. They are administered by the non-profit Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC), founded in 1983, and voted on by the MAC membership.
FEMALE VOCALIST
Meg Flather
Portraits; Carly and Me, Don't Tell Mama
MALE VOCALIST
Bob Diamond
The Gift of Love, Don't Tell Mama
MAJOR ARTIST
Live at the Beechman, Laurie Beechman Tehatre
CELEBRITY
Ain't We Got Fun: The Music of Richard Whiting, Metropolitan Room
NEW YORK DEBUT - FEMALE
AMORIKA AMOROSO
The Whore Next Door, Don't Tell Mama
NEW YORK DEBUT - MALE
Tommy J. Dose
by.the.book, Don't Tell Mama
SPOKEN WORD ARTIST
Because I Can 2: Second Addiction; Metropolitan Room
IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST
Liza Live!, Don't Tell Mama
MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER
Monopoly, Metropolitan Room
DUO/GROUP
THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy A. Russell)
Those Girls at the Beechman, Laurie Beechman Theatre
REVUE
ALMOST LIKE BEING IN LOVE: AN EVENING OF Alan Jay Lerner
Performed by KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler, directed by Mark Nadler; Laurie Beechman
RECURRING SERIES
Ricky Ritzel'S BROADWAY
Created and produced by Ricky Ritzel; staged and choreographed by Jay Rogers and Aaron Morishita
Don't Tell Mama
EMCEE
It's Just a Number, Metropolitan Room
SPECIAL PRODUCTION
MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT
Produced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts, Don't Tell Mama
MUSICAL DIRECTOR
Sidney Myer (Laurie Beechman), Kim David Smith (Pangea), Sarah Dash (Iridium, Rrazz Room-Philadelphia), Eric Millegan (Don't Tell Mama), MargOH! Channing (Pangea)
DIRECTOR
Doris Dear (Feinstein's/54 Below), Mary Sue Daniels (Don't Tell Mama), Dawn Derow (Winter Songs, Laurie Beechman), Rick Jensen's Birthday Bash (Don't Tell Mama), Patti Bottino Bravo (Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama)
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Bob Diamond, The Gift of Love, Don't Tell Mama
Rick Skye, Liza Live!, Don't Tell Mama
Susan Neuffer, Apocalypse Wow, Don't Tell Mama
Tommy Femia & Rick Skye, Judy & Liza Together Again, Don't Tell Mama
ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST
Tom Hubbard, bass
Marilyn Maye, Dizzy's at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Carole J. Bufford, ROAR! Music of the 1920's and Beyond, Feinstein's/54 Below
Paulo Szot, Feinstein's/54 Below
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - MALE
Tommy J. Dose, Don't Tell Mama
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - FEMALE
Michelle Dowdy, Don't Tell Mama
PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST
Rick Jensen, Brandy's
RESTAURANT/LOUNGE ENTERTAINER
Bill Zeffiro, La Rivista
RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)
Celia Berk: "Manhattan Serenade"
MAJOR RECORDING
Natalie Douglas: "Human Heart"
SONG
BEFORE I FORGET: Music and Lyrics by Scott Evan Davis
COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG
THE MOM SONG: Music by Nate Buccieri; Lyrics by Elaine Brier
SHOW OF THE YEAR
SPAMILTON, The Triad
Created, written, and directed by Gerard Alessandrini; musical arrangements by Fred Barton and Richard Danley; choreography by Gerry McIntyre; produced by Lush Budget Productions, John Freedson, Christine Pedi, and David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AWARD
Ruth Kurtzman BENEFIT AWARD
Joseph Macchia/CABARET CARES
HANSON AWARD
Ira Lee COLLINGS