2016-17 Season Becomes Highest Grossing in Broadway History; Passes 13 Million in Attendance for Third Year

The Broadway League has released end-of-season statistics for the 2016 - 2017 season, which began week ending May 29, 2016 and ended May 21, 2017.

For the 2016 - 2017 season, total attendance reached 13,270,343 and Broadway shows yielded $1,449,321,564.64 in grosses, making it the highest grossing season in Broadway recorded history and second-best attended season on record.

All new and continuing productions ran a total of 1,580 playing weeks.

The 2016 - 2017 Broadway season concluded with attendance remaining stable, grosses up 5.5%, and playing weeks down 4.1%.

"The wide variety of outstanding musicals and plays on Broadway has continued to attract enthusiastic audiences. It's been a season filled with creativity, innovation and magical moments. We've seen exciting debuts and thrilling comebacks. With so many choices for both kids and adults, it's not surprising that theatre-goers keep coming to experience it all," Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "There's nothing like live theatre and no better way to see it than on Broadway."

Broadway attendance in the 2016 - 2017 season topped those of the ten professional New York and New Jersey sports teams combined. Broadway surpassed The Combined sports teams by over 2.6 million in attendance.

During the 2016-2017 season 45 productions opened which included: 20 musicals (13 original, 6 revivals, 1 return engagement), 20 plays (10 original, 9 revivals, 1 return engagement) and 5 specials. Of these productions, 8 were not Tony Awardsâ eligible.

Season ------------- Total Attendance -------------- Broadway Grosses

2016-2017 13.27 million $1.45 billion 2015-2016 13.32 million $1.37 billion 2014-2015 13.10 million $1.37 billion 2013-2014 12.21 million $1.27 billion

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The National High School Musical Theatre Awards™ (The Jimmys), Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, BwayZone.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally.

For more information visit BroadwayLeague.com, or follow @TheBwayLeague on Twitter and visit us at Facebook.com/BroadwayLeague. Download the free Broadway.org and IBDB mobile apps from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It's always the perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.

Related Articles