Wichita State University School of Performing Arts Presents First Virtual Show

The Monty Hall Problem, written by Ben Connor premiered on WSUtv’s YouTube Channel on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The Sunflower has reported that Wichita State University School of Performing Arts has premiered its first online-only production, The Monty Hall Problem.

Check out the full story HERE!

The show is about the true story of Marilyn Vos Savant, a columnist who solved math equations and is stumped by a problem for the first time in her life. Savant is played by student Sydeny Alder.

Jeannine Russel, Assistant Educating Professor of the School of Performing Arts shared:

"[My colleagues and I] are excited and ready to return to having live audiences, because that is the only thing we can't replicate; that energy between an audience and a performer on stage. There's no replacement for that...So absolutely we want to but I also think it's great for our students to experience this. There is kind of a crisis here, and how do you come together to solve that problem? They've done a really great job."

Watch The Monty Hall Problem below!

