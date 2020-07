University of Kansas Department of Theatre & Dance Announces 78 Students to Receive Awards and Scholarships

The University of Kansas Department of Theatre & Dance has announced 78 students as recipients of its year-end awards and scholarships, Hays Post reports.

The Elizabeth Sherbon Award, the highest award that can be given to a student in the dance program, was presented to junior Maya Gold.

Check out the full list below!

Local students:

Jordyn Manhart, Hays; Jump Start Award

Taylor Teel, Hays; Loren Kennedy Traineeship

Kansas

Ashley Ebner, Shawnee; Patricia Joyce Ellis Scholarship

Aubrey McGettrick, Wichita; Patricia Joyce Ellis Scholarship

Beth Roth, Jetmore; Donald and Betty Dixon Scholarship in Theatre

Bradley Mathewson, Topeka; Theatre Departmental Scholarship

Cassandra Ludlum, Topeka; New Theatre Guild Dennis D. Hennessy & Richard Carothers Scholarship

Chris Pendry, Lawrence; Gerhard Zuther Memorial Award for Dramatic Scriptwriting, Richard Kelton Memorial Scholarship, Loren Kennedy Traineeship

David Ruis Fisher, Lawrence; Ethel Hinds Burch Outstanding GTA in Theatre Award

Devan Ryan, Lawrence; Theatre Departmental Scholarship

Dominique Waller, Shawnee; Jack B. Wright Award

Elijah Olson, Hiawatha; Patricia Joyce Ellis Scholarship

Ella Galbraith, Wichita; Patricia Joyce Ellis Scholarship, Loren Kennedy Traineeship

Elsa Bernauer, Leawood; Kilty Kane Award

Gabrielle Smith, Lansing; New Theatre Guild Dodie Myers Brown Scholarship, Loren Kennedy Traineeship, Theatre Departmental Scholarship

Grace DiVilbiss, Lawrence; Janet Hamburg Dance Scholarship

Hollyanna Mathews, Overland Park; Laura Louise Pryor Award

India MacDonald, Topeka; Charles "Buddy" Rogers Scholarship

Jacob Reitz, Seneca; Social Activism Award

Jake Gillespie, Paola; New Theatre Guild Jacqueline and Curt Stokes Scholarship

Jillian Wilson, Chanute; Donald and Betty Dixon Scholarship in Theatre

John Rohr, Arkansas City; Ethel Hinds Burch Outstanding New GTA in Theatre Award

Kaitlyn Tossie, Lawrence; Ethel Hinds Burch Outstanding GTA in Theatre Award, Susan Tisdall Niven Scholarship

Kalen Stockton, Lawrence; New Theatre Guild Don Knotts Scholarship, Loren Kennedy Traineeship

Kara Stobie, Overland Park; Julie Damron-Dittmer Scholarship, Kari Wahlgren Theatre Scholarship

Kate Smeltzer, Prairie Village; Brian Ten Eyck Davis Award

Kayleigh Shaffer, Olathe; Glenn Bickle Award

Kennedy Brandenburg, Wichita; Adah Clarke Hagan Scholarship in Theatre

McKenzie Needham, Andover; Stephanie Ann Smith Memorial Scholarship

Michael Ostermann, Lawrence; Patricia Joyce Ellis Scholarship

Olivia Young, Clay Center; Donald and Betty Dixon Scholarship in Theatre

Paul-Michael Johnson, Emporia; Margaret Bushong and Suzanne Calvin Scholarship, Loren Kennedy Coordinator

Petricia Hall, Salina; Claire Reinhold Scholarship

Samantha Gotskind, Overland Park; Charles "Buddy" Rogers Scholarship

Shayna Phillips, Lawrence; Patricia Joyce Ellis Scholarship

Sydney Morrison, Manhattan; Elizabeth Sherbon Scholarship

Sydney White, Lawrence; KU Dance Scholarship

Sydney Ebner, Shawnee; KU Dance and Harry B. Craig Dance Scholarship

Taylor Cheek, Louisburg; Barbara Nordling Dance Scholarship

Tehreem Chaudhry, Lawrence; Friends of the Theatre Scholarship

Teylor Hendrix, Louisburg; Harry B Craig Dance Scholarship

Timmia Feldman Hearn, Lawrence; Ethel Hinds Burch Outstanding New GTA in Theatre Award

Trevor Rodgers, Olathe; Alexis and Craig Stevens Performing Arts Scholarship

Victoria Smith, Altamont; Allen Crafton Scholarship, Patricia Joyce Ellis Scholarship

Hazel Youngquist, Perry, John David Lentz Memorial Scholarship

Missouri

Allie Thaman, Kirkwood, Missouri; Jump Start Award

Alyssa Kendrick, Chesterfield, Missouri; Edna Bulkeley Dance Scholarship

Arie Vasquez, Linn Creek, Missouri; KU Dance and Juanita Strait Scholarship

Daryn Hill, St. Louis; KU Dance and Lee Family Scholarship in Dance

Julie Turner, Lee's Summit, Missouri; Theatre Departmental Scholarship

Mary Spencer, Stotts City, Missouri; Charles "Buddy" Rogers Scholarship

Matthew O'Brien, Kirkwood, Missouri; Shirley and Tom P. Rea Memorial Award

Molly Robinson, Chesterfield, Missouri; Patricia Joyce Ellis Scholarship

Rachel Bundstein, Kansas City, Missouri; Moxie Talent Agency Scholarship, Sally Six Hersh Scholarship

Stella Garibaldi, Kansas City, Missouri; Jon T. Eicholtz and Barbara Eden Acting Scholarship

Other states and countries

Alex Hunt, Farmington, Minnesota; Janet Hamburg Dance Scholarship

Alysha Griffin, Appling, Georgia; Joseph R. Roach Dissertation Award, Gerhard Zuther Memorial Award for Dramatic Scriptwriting

Annalee Larsen, Papillion, Nebraska; Lee Family Scholarship in Dance and Loren Kennedy Traineeship

Annie St. John, Waukee, Iowa; Elizabeth Sherbon & Patricia Joyce Ellis Scholarships

Bailey Dobbins, Edmonds, Washington; Charles "Buddy" Rogers Scholarship

Chloe Ryan, Sapulpa, Oklahoma; Claire Reinhold Scholarship

Cicely Stevenson, Nauvoo, Illinois; KU Dance Scholarship

Denniel Correa, Arecibo, Puerto Rico; Adah Clarke Hagan Scholarship

Grace Josin, Medina, Minnesota; Lee Family Scholarship in Dance, Loren Kennedy Traineeship

Grace Stephan, Davenport, Iowa; Janet Hamburg Dance Scholarship

Hanah Glimpse, Phoenix; David E. Blackwell Scholarship

Jenny Sledge Harris, Annapolis, Maryland; Susan Tisdall Niven Scholarship

Jessica Myrick, Grayslake, Illinois; Dorothy and Benjamin Glick Theatre Scholarship

Katherine Patz, Tulsa, Oklahoma; New Theater Guild William and Penny Gamm Scholarship, Loren Kennedy Traineeship

Lusie Cuskey, Louisville, Kentucky; Kuhlke Humanitarian Award

Maricela Alaniz, Oceanside, California; Charles "Buddy" Rogers Scholarship

Maura Corder, Pittsburgh; Loren Kennedy Scholarship

Maya Gold, Vernon Hill, Illinois; Elizabeth Sherbon Award

Olivia Johnson, Clive, Iowa; Janet Hamburg Dance Scholarship

Olivia Pennell, Sherman, Illinois; Patricia Joyce Ellis Scholarship

Princess de Marco, Chicago; Janet Hamburg Dance Scholarship

Rory Sweedler, Louisville, Colorado; KU Dance & Bernadette Robinson Scholarships

Ryan Speert, Oak Park, California; Loren Kennedy Scholarship

