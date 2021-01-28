Topeka Symphony Presents GEMS FOR ORCHESTRA AND CELLO

Topeka Symphony has announced a new concert next month, Gems For Orchestra and Cello.

The company will feature one of its own musicians as a soloist, principal cellist Eman Chalshotori playing Elgar's stunningly beautiful Cello Concerto with the TSO.

TSO will also play one of the true gems of the orchestral repertoire, Brahms's Symphony No. 2, full of passion and beauty.

Programme:

Elgar - Cello Concerto

Eman Chalshotori, Cello

Brahms - Symphony No. 2

The concert takes place on February 13, 2021. Learn more at http://topekasymphony.org/concerts-2020-2021-season/.