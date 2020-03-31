The Cotillion Postpones and Reschedules Events
The Cotillion has announced its postponed, cancelled, and rescheduled events.
Read the statement below:
We wanted to give you an update on upcoming event postponements, rescheduled dates and cancelled shows.
Remember to hold on to your tickets if you have already purchased tickets to an upcoming event, as they will honored for the rescheduled date. If an event is cancelled you will be refunded at your point of purchase.
Our box office is closed for the time being as we are following state and local guidelines.
Please stay safe and healthy and we hope to see you all As Soon As Possible!
Thanks,
The Cotillion
POSTPONED EVENTS:
Moneybagg Yo - March 20 - Postponed
Jackyl - March 27 - Postponed
Jim Breuer - April 17 - Postponed
Tesla - April 21 - Postponed
World Class Pro Wrestling - April 26 - Postponed
RESCHEDULED EVENTS:
David Allan Coe - Rescheduled to June 4
G Herbo - Rescheduled to August 6
Gary Allan - Rescheduled to August 13
Tech N9ne - Rescheduled to September 2
Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real - Rescheduled to November 6
Here Come The Mummies - Rescheduled to December 10
Napoleon Dynamite - Rescheduled to April 10, 2021
CANCELLED EVENTS:
Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves - May 24 - Cancelled
Stay up to date on all events at thecotillion.com.