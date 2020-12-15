Student Kindness Can Earn Them $1,000! SevenDays Announces Kindness Ation Competition

Just one act of kindness can start a ripple to change the world!

Entries are now being taken for the annual SevenDays Make a Ripple, Change the World Scholarship competition, now under way in Kansas City as part of SevenDays 2021, set for April 13-25. (*Due to COVID-19, all SevenDays events will be virtual).

The Kindness Action Competition is for graduating High School seniors. It is sponsored by the Faith Always Wins Foundation and its SevenDays experience and is open to all graduating high schools seniors throughout the Greater Kansas City Metro area. The mission of SevenDays is providing opportunities encouraging all people to increase kindness through knowledge, mindset and behaviors. Five scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded to graduating seniors to be used toward their higher education tuition.

SevenDays believes the youth of our community have the power to make the world a better place through projects that promote ongoing kindness. High School seniors are encouraged to create a project that expresses kindness and impacts the community; consideration should be given to the current pandemic environment. SevenDays has seven themes: Love, Discover, Others, Connect, You, Go, and Onward. Students should take one or more of these themes and apply them to a lasting project that will start a ripple to change the world. Students must create and lead the project.

"Our children, the youth in our lives are resilient, hopeful and inspiring," said Mindy Corporon, SevenDays founder. "Their bright ideas are shining examples of a peaceful and kinder world in which we all seek to live."

"Shining a light on them provides one experience among many that will secure their footing in an uncertain world," said Meredith Webster, chair of the Youth Competitions Committee.

Once their project has been completed, students must write an essay (800-1,200 words) explaining their kindness project, what they did and why, and how it impacted them and their community. Student essays must meet the parameters detailed in the online application.

The deadline for essay submissions for the Kindness Action Competition is Jan. 21, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. Essays must accompany the online application and will be evaluated on the strength of the impact the project makes on the community, its creativity and/or originality and the longevity of the effort. In addition, applicants should include up to three photographs and/or one video (30-90 seconds in length).

Writing skills will be taken into account, as they help convey the message effectively. Complete details are available at https://bit.ly/37deJSc. Questions about the Kindness Action Competition can be sent to scholarships@givesevendays.org.

Winners will be publicly announced at a celebration on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, which is DAY ONE-LOVE of SevenDays. Winners must "attend" (via ZOOM).

Please include the application form found at www.givesevendays.org with the essay submission and photos.