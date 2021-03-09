Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Starlite Drive-In Will Host a Thank You Night For First Responders

Films include Backdraft, Police Academy, Despicable Me, and Dolittle.

Mar. 9, 2021  
Starlite Drive-In will host a Thank You Night for first responders and their families on March 13, 2021.

The event will offer free admission for four films being shown on the theater's two screens.

On the first screen, Backdraft will play at 7:30pm, followd by Police Academy at 9:45pm. On the second screen, Despicable Me will play at 7:15pm, followed by Dolittle at 9:05pm.

Tickets are not available online, and can be acquired at the box office.

Learn more at https://starlitefun.com/2021-first-responders.

