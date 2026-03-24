Spinning Tree Theatre Will Debut THE SIGNER by Sarah Aptilon This April

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Spinning Tree Theatre will present the commissioned world premiere of The Signer, a new play by KC playwright Sarah Aptilon, April 17–26 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Directed by Michael Grayman-Parkhurst and produced in partnership with SevenDays, the production features professional actors Matt Rapport, Lynn King, and Doug Weaver alongside young artists Molly Affleck, Carl Brock, Maggie Cain, Leo Covitz, Mia Hauschild, Tro Monson, Sophia Payton, and Cristian Sorto-Salinas. The premiere brings together Kansas City artists and a community organization dedicated to dialogue and understanding, reflecting the play's themes of listening, empathy, and intergenerational connection.

The premiere marks the first public staging of The Signer, a new intergenerational drama about memory, legacy, and listening commissioned by Spinning Tree Theatre. The Signer continues the company's commitment to developing new work and amplifying stories of connection and empathy.

Directed by Michael Grayman-Parkhurst, The Signer is produced in partnership with SevenDays, the Kansas City nonprofit whose mission is to overcome hate by promoting kindness and understanding through education and dialogue.

“At its heart, The Signer is about listening — to the past, to one another, and to the quiet voices that guide us forward,” said director Michael Grayman-Parkhurst, Producing Artistic Director of Spinning Tree Theatre. “Sarah Aptilon has written a beautiful and deeply human play, and we're honored to bring its world premiere to Kansas City audiences in partnership with SevenDays.”

About the Play

After the sudden loss of her mother, a teenage dancer travels with her father to clear out a mysterious family home by the sea. When she discovers a hidden journal belonging to a young ancestor, the past begins to unfold alongside her own story. As their journeys intertwine, she must decide whether to walk away from what she loves — or listen to the voice calling her forward.

Creative Team

Director: Michael Grayman-Parkhurst

Stage Manager: Matthew Koehler

Designers: Pamela Zerger (scenic), Rachael Honnold (lighting), Taylor Zimmerman (costumes), Jeff Eubank (sound), and Joshua Gleeson (properties)

Accessibility

Two performances of The Signer will feature American Sign Language interpretation by nationally certified interpreters Juliana Ladd and Lisa Wirken: Friday, April 17 at 7:00pm and Saturday, April 25 at 2:00pm.

Performance Schedule

Friday, April 17 at 7:00pm – ASL interpreted

Saturday, April 18 at 7:00pm

Sunday, April 19 at 2:00pm

Friday, April 24 at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 25 at 2:00pm – ASL interpreted

Sunday, April 26 at 2:00pm

Tickets

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth ages 13–18.

Pay-It-Forward tickets are also available for patrons who wish to support broader community access to Spinning Tree Theatre performances.