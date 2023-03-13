Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to Topeka

The performance is set for September 22, 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023 Â 
Three of the voices that defined 90s country music - Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye - join forces in the Roots & Boots tour.

Combined, the trio has amassed more than 40 Top 10 radio smash hits and sold more than 25 million albums. Don't miss these iconic country artists as they come together to swap stories and perform their classic songs all on one stage.

Purchase Tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at the TPAC Box Office 11 am - 2 pm and 4 - 6 pm on Monday through Friday or 1 hour prior to the event. To purchase online Click the BUY NOW Button.

Will Call

If you have tickets in Will Call, be sure to arrive early to pick up your tickets. A valid ID may be required.

Accessible Seating

Please be advised that there is no elevator to balcony seats.




