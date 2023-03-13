Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to Topeka

Three of the voices that defined 90s country music - Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye - join forces in the Roots & Boots tour.

Combined, the trio has amassed more than 40 Top 10 radio smash hits and sold more than 25 million albums. Don't miss these iconic country artists as they come together to swap stories and perform their classic songs all on one stage.

The performance is set for September 22, 2023.

Please be advised that there is no elevator to balcony seats.