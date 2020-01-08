Rock Musical GIRLFRIEND Begins January 24 At Spinning Tree Theatre

A vibrant and tender coming-of-age musical duet from when flannel was the height of fashion and mixtapes were the language of love. It's 1993 in small-town Nebraska during the summer between high school and whatever comes next.

College-bound jock Mike and self-assured but aimless Will find themselves drawn to each other. Their rush of first-time love, full of excitement, confusion and passion, is captured by the power-pop precision and frayed guitar emotion of Matthew Sweet's alternative rock album "Girlfriend."

ASL Shadow Interpreted Performances January 29 - February 2 Nationally certified ASL interpreters Lisa Lehnen and Juliana Ladd will join all five performances this week. Shadow interpreting, in which interpreters 'shadow' the actors, allows D/deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons the ability to take in both the sign language and the action simultaneously and offers a more seamless experience for the entire audience.

Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center 8788 Metcalf Ave- Overland Park, Ks 66212. Buy Tickets.




