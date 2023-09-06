Review: DREAMGIRLS at Crown Arts Collaborative

Crown Arts Collaborative presents the historical Kansas premiere of Dreamgirls by Tom Eyen and Henry Krieger. A coming-of-age story set in the tumultuous music scene of the 1960s, with a frank look into the brutally ambitious side of show business. The journey of a wide-eyed singing trio from Chicago, The Dreamettes, hoping to find stardom. They travel to The Apollo Theatre to try their luck in a talent competition.

What would you sacrifice for fame?

For the good of the group?

For pride?

Dreamgirls is a trip through time, space and musical genres, woven with blocking and dance in a seamless storyboard by director/choreographer Sheldon Mba. From backstage scenes to live performances, and through various cities cross-country, the plot fluidly interconnects, giving movement and vitality to this sprawling storyline. This magic hit me with the birth of the song Cadillac Car, and meanders through the song’s life, to finding radio success and celebration, then ends up in a bittersweet, watered down, yet comical version by Pat Boone. Beautiful transition!

Jaclyn Alexander (Effie) will bring you to your feet, or to tears, likely both, with her aching, soulful powerhouse version of (And I’m Telling You) I’m Not Going. The opening night audience gives a mini standing O at the end of Act One! She leaves it all again with I Am Changing. We are audibly rooting for this woman!

Koko Blanton, (Deena) gets to have all the 70s diva fun in a disco version of One Night Only. I can’t help loving it even if it is a point of contention within the plot. She’s got all the poise and star quality you want from the lady in front, and the most enviable costumes!

The men are also here to play! You won’t get enough of Lorenz Looney (Jimmy “Thunder” Early). The Dreams start their professional lives as his backup singers. He’s an absolute treat to watch and hear in a tense moment with the third and youngest Dream, skillfully played by Courtney Price-Dukes (Lorrell) leading up to When I First Saw You. Then back on stage I Mean You No Harm, at a fundraiser, to the turn on a dime, Rap, leaves you impressed and perhaps mouth agape. Very versatile!

The car salesman turned entertainment manager played by Brishjun Ray (Curtis Taylor, Jr), will have you rethinking everything you have seen him do leading up to You Are My Dream, as he reveals his devotion/obsession with the star he’s created. It is a delicate moment from an unexpected character. Impressive.

One would be remiss to not mention dear Levon Mathis (C.C.), Effie’s songwriter brother, who feels like the core of the group from the first entrance. The portrayal is heart-felt, sensitive and well-considered. He sings beautifully. I can’t wait for you to see I Miss You, Old Friend.

The ensemble is fire! So much electricity and talent, I wanted to get up and dance!

We could not have a story about R&B and Soul acts from the 1960s-70s without having amazing clothes including one million sequins, matching costumes galore, and satin jumpsuits! Gwen Birk rises to the occasion! Each scene reveals a new cut and design. Deena wears the most stunning blue velvet suit with a plunging neckline. So chic. Wig designer Devyn Fields authentically chronicles the hair story in an impressive progression of wigs through the years. Brava!

Preston Hunt’s lighting design shines on all that twinkles and helps to set the scenes throughout the story. The minimalist set by Tamara Gagne is fluid and keeps the focus on the wonderful cast.

The live six-piece band is crucial! Jordan Bollig (bass), Nate Boone (trumpet), Dacia Brown (piano), Matt Koehn (saxophone), David Sewell (guitar), and Lukas Weber (drums/percussions). Much of the show has underscoring, and they don’t miss a beat. They contribute that vital touch of live music! Further adding to the feel of being a fly on the wall.

Do come to The Crown for Dreamgirls, a powerful musical experience. For her 42 years, she has aged gracefully, she’s bold, and thoughtful, and stylish.She is asking hard questions, and sharing valuable perspectives. Bonus if you come on Sunday, a portion of the ticket goes to The Kansas African American Museum!

Running weekends now through September 10. Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Come early and enjoy dinner by College Hill Deli, or show-only options are available. Call 316.612.7696 or log on to Click Here for more information.