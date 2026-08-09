Review: ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE at Kechi Playhouse

NEW! Wichita Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Wichita & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE at Kechi Playhouse

The typical fare of shows at Kechi Playhouse runs the gamut from repeated British farces to one of the handful of original shows that Playhouse owner and director Misty Maynard has penned, so it's nice to see something new and fresh on the Kechi stage. Opening this week at Kechi Playhouse, ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE is a musical treat for theatre audiences.

Fans of country-western music will be thrilled by this two-act, two-character musical based on the true story of Patsy Cline and her devoted fan, Louise Seger. The production flows more like a concert story of the singer who was tragically killed in a plane crash in 1963 that devastated the country-western music world. Although Cline left us at the young age of 30, she inspired numerous singers and was posthumously inducted as the first solo female artist into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973.

As with most of Maynard’s productions, the staging is well done; this time with a minimalistic set that transports audiences from the Grand Ole Opry to the small kitchen of a divorced mother of two in Texas. The heart of the concert/musical centers on the bond between Cline and Seger beginning in 1961. One of the key elements of this production is the ability to balance humor and tenderness. The two actresses taking on the roles of Patsy (Stephanie Hug) and Louise (Heather Johnson) hold your interest from beginning to end. The two boot scootin’ ladies create big moves with the little stage space the Playhouse has.

Those familiar with the work of local actress Hug will certainly not be surprised that her vocal performance here is among her best work. Hug brings more than a big voice; she transforms into the late singer not only with her similar looks but with vocal licks that bring a sweet nuance to Cline’s hits without ever turning it into an outright impression. Her lovely, powerful voice fills the rafters. Plowing through a set list of 27 songs that includes country, gospel, and old-time rock, Hug channels Cline beautifully. Kudos to whoever is backstage assisting Hug with her multitude of costume changes; many of them are lightning fast!

Johnson’s portrayal of a single Texas mom hits all the right notes and is driven to almost go over the top with sassiness. Her transformation from a Patsy Cline fan who pestered a local radio disc jockey with her never-ending pleas and requests to play Cline’s music on the air, to someone who became a friend of the famed singer after a single meeting, drives the action (literally at times in her pink Pontiac she calls Sexy Dude). Johnson is fun to watch as she toys with the audience and keeps us chuckling. Johnson often breaks the fourth wall in her narrative and leaves the stage once to dance with a man near the front during one of Patsy’s songs. Kudos to whomever the men are for playing along with style.

The musical features many of Patsy’s greatest hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.” These songs are seamlessly integrated into the narration, with Patsy's performance serving as a reflection of her emotional journey.

The live 4-member band, The Bodacious Bobcats, serves as the third character in the show, providing a rich musical backdrop that truly enhances the authenticity of the honky-tonk and Grand Ole Opry setting. Matt Fenwick (piano), Ben Eldridge (percussion), Derek Jesse (bass), and Ella Hawk (acoustic guitar) are flawless. Their music never overshadows the singers and is a treat to hear.

My only critique is that the minimal set isn’t dressed adequately. A large luminous (not the right age or style) jukebox sits in one corner and Louise’s very sparse kitchen in the opposite corner. Maybe Maynard will take time this week to dress the set appropriately.

With its compelling performance, memorable music, and emotional depth, ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE offers a nostalgic experience for its audience. If you love the legend, this show is a must-see.

ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE runs through August 30. Showtimes are 8:00 pm on Fridays & Saturdays and 2:30 pm on Sundays. Call Kechi Playhouse at 316-744-2152 for reservations.

Next up at Kechi Playhouse… one of Maynard’s original scripts, OFFICE PARTY, which runs September 11 through October 4.

Photo credit: Todd Lundstedt

More on Kechi Playhouse Recent Articles Previews: NOIR COMEDY at Kechi Playhouse

Need more Wichita Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...