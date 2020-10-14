Pittsburg State University Announces Two Upcoming Virtual Productions

The shows include The Bacchae, running October 22-25, and The Windshield and the Bug, running December 3-6.

Pittsburg State University Theatre has announced two upcoming virtual productions for its 2020 season. The shows include The Bacchae, running October 22-25, and The Windshield and the Bug, running December 3-6.

The lineup is as follows:

The Bacchae

Oct. 22-25, 2020

By Euripides

Translated by Henry Hart Milman

Directed by Linden Little

One of Euripides' later Greek tragedies, The Bacchae centers on the story of the spurned god Dionysus returning home to Thebes seeking revenge against the new King Pentheus. Conceived as a staged reading in a rock 'n' roll style, this reimagining envisions the god Dionysus as a pop star begging for the adoration of his hometown. See this modern twist on a historic tale where deadly consequences can't be escaped.

The Windshield And The Bug

Dec. 3-6, 2020

Conceived and Directed by Cynthia Allan

Original Material by Advanced Performance Ensemble

There comes a time in all our lives when we figure out not everything can go our way. Join us for this improvisation about the lifelong learning curve that is part of every human experience. What could possibly go wrong?

Tickets: $6 - General Public, or FREE ADMISSION with valid PSU photo ID

Tickets are available at the door beginning 30 minutes prior to curtain. For reservations & information call the PSU Ticket Office at 620-235-4796.

Shows View More Wichita Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You