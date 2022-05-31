NEWSIES Returns to Wichita Theatre This Summer

Newsies is returning to the Wichita Theatre this summer!

It's time to carry the banner on your stage with Disney's Newsies! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Performances run July 8-30, 2022.

Learn more at https://www.wichitatheatre.com/mainstage