MIRETTE Will Receive Wichita Premiere at Music Theatre Wichita This Summer

Mirette will receive its Wichita premiere this summer at Music Theatre Wichita. Performances will run June 16-20 at Century II PAC, Convention Hall.

At a theatrical boarding house in France, 10-year-old Mirette befriends a mysterious wire walker, leading to a high-flying adventure. This charming all-family musical features a tuneful score by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt (The Fantasticks, I Do! I Do!) and was discovered at the NAMT Festival of New Works.

Single tickets are for section 3 only and are general admission. Children must be at least 5 years old to attend any MTWichita production. All sales are final and no refunds will be accepted.

Music Theatre Wichita, founded in 1972 and currently the largest subscribed not-for-profit arts organization in the state of Kansas, has attained an international reputation for excellence. Each summer at Century II Performing Arts Center in downtown Wichita, MTWichita self-produces five Broadway-scale musical productions, using a unique mixture of top-flight professionals from Broadway and Hollywood working hand-in-hand with talented Midwesterners. Each year ten administrative year-round staff, approximately 55 seasonal performers, 65 seasonal technical staff, and 30 seasonal orchestra members work together to design and create five Broadway-quality musicals during the months of June through August.