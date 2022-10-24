LIVERPOOL LEGENDS Comes to Topeka This Weekend
The performance is on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:30 pm.
Liverpool Legends "The Complete Beatles Experience!" returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 for a 7:30 pm performance.
The concert transports you back to 1964 when the Beatles made their first US appearance on the Ed Sullivan show.It transitions through their touring days and illustrates the artistry of each individual Beatle as they play hits from Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Abbey Road and many more.
Liverpool Legends consists of four incredibly talented musicians and actors, hand-picked by Louise Harrison - sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles. Liverpool Legends are the ONLY Beatles Tribute band ever to perform Beatles songs on a GRAMMY nominated album. They have performed several times at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA for "Americafest" on Independence Day.
There are special promotions involved during the concert. Plans are to invite audience to come dressed in costumes for Halloween. There will also be a best dressed Beatles' costume contest.
For complete information on the Liverpool Legends visit www.liverpoollegends.com
