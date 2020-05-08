Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Kansas Theatres Seek to Reopen
KSNW has reported that theaters throughout Kansas are anxious to reopen their doors and resume performances.
Mallory Rhine, Marketing Manager at theWichita Orpheum shared: "We had to reschedule a couple sold-out comedy shows. We had a couple of concerts in there, so kind of a little bit of everything... For the most, part people are thrilled that we're rescheduling. I think there's a relief there, that they still get the opportunity to come to the show just later on in the year."