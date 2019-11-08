Johnson County Community College's Carlsen Center to Present IBERICA SIENTO Y VIVO (I FEEL AND LIVE)

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with Winterlude - Ensemble Ibérica Siento y Vivo (I Feel and Live), on Sunday, December 8, 7 p.m. in Polsky Theatre.

A celebration of flamenco music performed by Kansas City musicians, this ensemble pushes the envelope of this centuries-old art form that embraces the exchange of new ideas and fosters boldness and originality. Similar to contemporary jazz, flamenco is born of and influenced by many cultures-Gypsy, Jewish, Moorish and indigenous Andalusían-and infused with the politics and class struggles of these groups. Siento y Vivo mirrors this history by borrowing from American jazz, Cuban music and contemporary dance. This ensemble pushes the envelope of this familiar standard and moves forward with the influence of these outside sources, creating a beautiful union of tradition and originality. Siento y Vivo is composed of dancer/choreographer Melinda Hedgecorth, percussionist John Currey, vocalist Antonio Rojas and guitarists Beau Bledsoe and Michael McClintock. More information about the artists can be found here.

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445 for $25. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.

Carlsen Center Presents 2019-2020 Season At A Glance

Nov. 8 Cirque Mechanics: 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels

Nov. 9 Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Nov. 10 Harlem 100 - A Celebration of the Harlem Renaissance

Nov. 22 Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood-The Scared Scriptless Tour

Dec. 8 Winterlude-Ensemble Ibérica-Siento y Vivo (I Feel and Live)*

Dec. 17 Bandstand

Jan. 18 Bomsori Kim, Violin-In Recital*

Jan. 19 Winterlude-Eboni Fondren*

Feb. 7 Anderson & Roe-Piano Duo*

Feb. 9 Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5: circlesongs

Feb. 14-16 Mrs. Krishnan's Party+-a partnership with Johnson County Parks and Recreation

Feb. 15-16 An American in Paris (matinee and evening performances)

Feb. 21 The Choir of Man

Feb. 23 Winterlude-Gerald Spaits Sax & Violins*

Feb. 26 Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical!

Mar. 6 Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait*

Mar. 7 Danú St. Patrick's Celebration

Mar. 11 SEEDS*

Mar. 15 Winterlude-Nate Nall Quintet*

Mar. 19 Quartet San Francisco*-Masters of Pop: The Beatles and Beyond

Mar. 20-21 DRUM TAO 2020

Apr. 2 The Reminders*

Apr. 3 Piff The Magic Dragon (magic and comedy)

May 9 Alonzo King LINES Ballet

* Events held in Polsky Theatre, JCCC

For more information visit: www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.





