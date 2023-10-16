Gypsy comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024. Performances will run May 22-26, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.

Audience favorite Karen L. Robu stars as Mama Rose – the story of a stage mother whose ambition for her daughters and herself is set to song lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and music by Jule Styne.

Runtime: 2 HR 45 MIN

Rated PG for mild adult themes and implied nudity