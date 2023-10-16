GYPSY Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024

Performances will run  May 22-26, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown Photo 2 Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown

GYPSY Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024

Gypsy comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024. Performances will run  May 22-26, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.

Audience favorite Karen L. Robu stars as Mama Rose – the story of a stage mother whose ambition for her daughters and herself is set to song lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and music by Jule Styne.

Runtime: 2 HR 45 MIN

Rated PG for mild adult themes and implied nudity




RELATED STORIES - Wichita

1
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxys Downtown Photo
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown

What did our critic think of THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown?

2
Previews: SWEENEY TODD at Forum Theatre Wichita Photo
Previews: SWEENEY TODD at Forum Theatre Wichita

Broadway’s Hit Musical Sweeney Todd is at the Forum Theatre in Wichita, and is currently running until October 8. 

3
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to Theatre in the Park Indoor Photo
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to Theatre in the Park Indoor

Theatre in the Park (TIP) comes INDOOR to present its premiere production of the deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop Of Horrors” opening Friday, Oct. 6 in the Black Box Theatre at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

4
Review: THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE at Wichita Community Theatre Photo
Review: THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE at Wichita Community Theatre

What did our critic think of THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE at Wichita Community Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert Video
Photos/Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
View all Videos

Wichita SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Wichita Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (1/26-1/28)
THE PROM: The Musical in Wichita THE PROM: The Musical
Theatre Salina (6/07-6/23)
The Rocky Horror Show in Wichita The Rocky Horror Show
Theatre Lawrence (10/26-10/28)
Into the Breeches in Wichita Into the Breeches
Theatre Salina (10/13-10/29)
Sense and Sensibility in Wichita Sense and Sensibility
Theatre Salina (4/05-4/21)
Tiny Beautiful Things in Wichita Tiny Beautiful Things
Theatre Salina (11/09-11/11)
CLUE: The Musical in Wichita CLUE: The Musical
Theatre Salina (2/02-2/18)
Young Frankenstein in Wichita Young Frankenstein
Depot Theater (10/13-10/29)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Wichita Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (4/19-4/21)
The Odd Couple: Female Version in Wichita The Odd Couple: Female Version
Theatre Salina (1/05-1/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You